Global Newborn Screening Market Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry Till 2025|PerkinElmer Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Interacoustics A/S , Bio-Rad Laboratories & Others

Global Newborn Screening Market is expected to reach USD 2,258.12 million by 2025 from USD 1,008.64 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

This new born screening market research report is formulated by using integrated advancements and latest technology to obtain the most excellent results. The information and analysis covered in the new born screening market report brings into light the types of consumers, their preferences about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas about the enhancement of a product. A good number of top competitors are taken into consideration in this report to obtain the insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. Breakdown and estimations of important industry trends, market drivers, market restraints, market size, market share and sales volume have been explained very well in the report.

Key Points:

PerkinElmer Inc. is going to dominate the global new born screening market followed by Natus Medical Incorporated and Trivitron Healthcare. PerkinElmer Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Interacoustics A/S , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Masimo, Medtronic, Intelligent Hearing Systems, Interacoustics A/S, Otodynamics Ltd, Vivosonic Inc., ZenTech S.A., AB Sciex, Welch Allyn, Baebies, Inc.

The dried blood spot segment is dominating the global new born screening market.

The instruments segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Global Newborn Screening Market

The global newborn screening market is segmented on the basis of test types into dried blood spot (DBS) test, critical congenital heart diseases (CCHD) test and hearing screen test. In 2018, dried blood spot segment is projected to dominate the market with a share of around 44.0%.

The global newborn screening market is segmented on the basis of product type into instruments and reagents & assay kits. In 2018, the instruments segment is estimated to dominate market with a share of around 68.0%. The instruments are further sub-segmented into newborn disorder screening, newborn hearing screening, and pulse oximeter.

The global newborn screening market is segmented on the basis of technologies into tandem mass spectrometry, hearing screen, pulse oximetry screening, immunoassays and enzymatic assays, electrophoresis and DNA-based assays. In 2018, tandem mass spectrometry segment is likely to dominate the market and it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

The global newborn screening market is segmented on the basis of disease type into phenylketonuria, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, newborn hearing loss, critical congenital heart diseases, maple syrup urine disease and others. In 2018, critical congenital heart diseases segment will dominate the market and is projected to reach 1,492.98 million by 2025.

The global newborn screening market is divided on the basis of end user into hospitals, pediatric clinics, and clinics. In 2018, hospitals segment is expected to dominate market with a share of around 70% and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.9%.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global newborn screening market are raising prevalence of new born screening, growth in neonatal diseases, increased government funding and technological advancements in screening.

On the other hand, high cost of automated devices and stringent regulatory policies are hampering the growth of the market.

