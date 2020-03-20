Global Neuromodulation Market Will Surge to USD 9.5 Billion by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Neuromodulation Market By Technology (Internal Neuromodulation and External Neuromodulation), By Application (Chronic Pain Management, Failed back syndrome, Epilepsy, Tremor, Urinary, and Fecal Incontinence, Depression, Dystonia, Gastroparesis, Parkinson’s Disease, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Migraine, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Neuromodulation market in 2019 was approximately USD 5.5 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% and is anticipated to reach around USD 9.5Billion by 2026.

Neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, and Parkinson’s disease generally affect the central and peripheral nervous system. There are certain neurological disorders that are caused by bacterial, viral, and fungal infections as well. Thus, there is an urgent need for neuromodulator technologies to manage such disorders by using small electrodes&pulse generators to produce electrical stimulations to supplement neurological activities in subjects.

Request to Access Free Sample @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-neuromodulation-market-by-technology-internal-neuromodulation-and-798

(The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on demand).

This Free report sample includes:

The report covers present status and future prospects.

The report analyses market trends, size, and forecast in different geographically.

The report provides market competition overview among the Top companies.

The report provides a complete analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities.

Example pages from the report.

FnF research methodology.

Market Drivers:

The key drivers of the global Neuromodulation market are the growing prevalence of neurological disorders and the increasing ongoing research or R&D activities for increasing the application of neuromodulators. Additionally, the growing awareness among the people regarding neurodegenerative disorders helps increase the demand for neuromodulator technologies across the globe. However, the expense of neuromodulator procedures and equipment, the stringent approval policies, and demand for the expert workforce are likely to hinder the global Neuromodulation market growth. The growing geriatric population across the globe increases the number of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases and the surging awareness regarding the safety and efficacy of neurostimulator devices will further supplement the market growth.

Market Segment Dominance:

Spinal cord stimulation is expected to dominate the technology segment

The spinal cord stimulation has gained a lot of momentum over the years owing to the increasing incidences of chronic back pain among the people across the globe. This technology is being extensively used to treat peripheral vascular disease, failed back surgery syndrome, refractory angina pectoris, and complex regional pain syndrome.

Make An Inquiry About This Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-neuromodulation-market-by-technology-internal-neuromodulation-and-798

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Parkinson’s disease held the majority of the market share of the application segment

Parkinson’s disease is expected to hold the majority of the market share owing to the rising incidences of the disease worldwide. In addition, the growing R&D activities in Parkinson’s disease help propel market growth. The increasing government and private programs to surge awareness concerning mental health and prevalence of neurological disorders are expected to fuel the growth of the global Neuromodulation market.

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific neuromodulation market is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate in the global Neuromodulation market owing to the growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of neurological disorders in the region. Furthermore, the escalating government and private investments in the ongoing research help boost market expansion.

Market Players:

Some of the key market players of the global Neuromodulation market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Abbott, Synapse Biomedical, Inc., LivaNova, Nevro Corporation, NeuroPace, NeuroSigma, Neuronetics, and BioControl Medical.

Explore Complete TOC/ Ask for Customization @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-neuromodulation-market-by-technology-internal-neuromodulation-and-798

(This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team, to customize your report according to research needs).

This report segments the global Neuromodulation market as follows:

Global Neuromodulation Market: Technology Segmentation Analysis

Internal Neuromodulation Spinal Cord Stimulation Deep Brain Stimulation Vagus Nerve Stimulation Sacral Nerve Stimulation Gastric Electrical Stimulation

External Neuromodulation Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Respiratory Electrical Stimulation (RES)



Global Neuromodulation Market: ApplicationSegmentation Analysis

Chronic Pain Management

Failed Back Syndrome

Epilepsy

Tremor

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Depression

Dystonia

Gastroparesis

Parkinson’s Disease

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Migraine

Others

Global Neuromodulation Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com