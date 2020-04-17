Global Nanocoatings Market 2026:Comprehensive Analysis By Buhler AG, Nanogate SE, Nanophase Technologies Corporation., Bio-Gate AG, AdMAT Innovations, Nanomech, Eikos

Global nanocoatings market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 34.11 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 24.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing commercial activities and growing automotive industry are the factors for the growth of this market.

The market studies, insights and analysis encompassed in this global Nanocoatings market research report keeps marketplace clearly into the focus with which ladder of the success can be climbed easily. It provides them with the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends. Nanocoatings market research report conducts the systematic, to the point and far-reaching study of the facts associated with any subject in the field of marketing. Thus, the data of this Nanocoatings report not only restrains the risks of ambiguity but also lend a hand in taking sound decisions while maintaining the reputation of the firm and its products.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global nanocoatings market are Buhler AG, Nanogate SE, Nanophase Technologies Corporation., Bio-Gate AG, AdMAT Innovations, Nanomech, Eikos, Tesla NanoCoatings, Inframat US Nanocorp, P2i Ltd, Integran Technologies, Nanovere Technologies, PEN BRANDS LLC, nano Care Deutschland AG, DryWired, NASIOL INDIA COATING, EZ Coating LLC., Nanovere Technologies, Schendeler and others

Market Drivers:

Increasing world population is driving the market growth

Rising awareness about the infections from various surrounding objects and hospital acquired infection is another factor driving market

Increasing demand for functional coating in display screen will also act as a driver for this market

Growing prevalence for nanocoatings from various end- user industry is also driving market,

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation in the raw material prices is restraining market

Rising awareness about its hazardous effect on environment will also hamper the growth of this market

Strict and time consuming regulatory policies will also act as a restrain to the market

Segmentation: Global Nanocoatings Market

By Type

Anti-Fingerprint

Antimicrobial

Easy-To-Clean & Anti-Fouling

Self-Cleaning

Anti-Icing & Deicing

Anticorrosion

Conductive

UV Resistant

Abrasion & Wear Resistant

Others

By Raw Material

Alumina

Titania

Chromia

Silicon Dioxide

Tungsten Carbide

Yttria-Stabilized Zirconia

Lanthanum Strontium Manganite

Combination Chemistries

Others

By Coating Method

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Physical Vapor Deposition

Atomic Layer Deposition

Layer-By-Layer Self-Assembly

Electrospray And Electrospinning

Chemical And Electrochemical Deposition

Others

By End- User

Building & Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Packaging

Marine Industry

Military & Defense

Renewable Energy

Chemical

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, HZO Inc announced that they are going to acquire Semblant Ltd so that they can provide protection solutions to the customers of both companies. With the help of the company’s new Spectrum of Protection portfolio manufacturer will be able to protect electrical component by using various protective coating materials. This acquisition will help the company to meet the rising demand of manufacturer for highly effective and scalable electronics protection

In August 2015, Nanopool GmbH announced that they have acquired nano-tech division of Bühler AG. This acquisition will help the nanopool to expand their business worldwide and to provide better solutions to their customers. The main aim is to meet the rising demand for high performance coating systems and high-quality products offering multi-functional properties

