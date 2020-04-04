Global Molecular Diagnostics Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period as advancements in molecular diagnostics are facilitating detection of numerous diseases

Molecular Diagnostics Market is witnessing a notable growth. Molecular diagnostics is one of the fastest developing markets in the medical diagnostics industry. Molecular diagnostics provides doctors with crucial information based on early discovery of diseases and small modifications in the genes and chromosomes of patients, enabling faster identification. It also has collection of effective treatments, and tracking of disease progression. A broad spectrum of molecular-based studies is available to determine genetic variations and improvements in patient DNA and RNA gene expression by real-time PCR (Polymerase chain reaction), FISH (Fluorescence in situ hybridization) and sequencing technologies. Furthermore, the complex relationship between diseases such as fertility and obesity or metabolic cancer syndrome has also gained momentum through the exploration of common pathways, which can only be achieved by such advances in molecular techniques. Before carrying out these experiments in clinical laboratories, there are many challenges to be addressed, such as which method to use, the choice of technology and equipment, and problems such as cost-effectiveness, precision, reproducibility, robustness, training of staff, etc.

Testing based on PCR is one of the extensively used techniques and sequencing devices are expensive. However, scientists are developing an alternate technique which conducts experiments to explore genome complexity without PCR. This method of molecular diagnosis is expected to make a remarkable growth in coming years. In addition, the development of integrated silicon chips mounted with biomolecules will now change the traditional wet lab concept to “lab-on-a-chip.” The age to come will be groundbreaking, not only will our diagnosis technologies change, but also recovery and rehabilitation arrangements, thereby, fuelling the molecular diagnostics market.

Molecular diagnostics are progressively being used to direct patient care, from diagnosis to treatment, particularly in the cancer, infectious disease, and congenital abnormalities. The rising demand for genetic and genomic information in clinical laboratories has led to the rapid expansion of molecular techniques. Maintaining good laboratory practices and regulatory enforcement is critical to the success of clinical genomics, and this can be difficult in the face of rapid growth, emerging technologies and a changing regulatory environment.

In the forecast period molecular diagnostic reagents and kits are expected to grow at the fastest rate. Molecular Diagnostic Reagents are used to identify and measure viral and bacterial presences. Molecular reagent testing treatments provide more accurate treatment of diseases. Manufacturers particularly concentrate on next-generation technology that will allow biologists to analyze and interpret the vast amount of genomic data. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market was valued at US$ 8750.32 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 16359.76 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.

North America accounts for the largest share of the molecular diagnostics market and is expected to reach greater heights. Developed healthcare and diagnostic sector along with technologically advanced instruments are aiding the growth of this market in this region. Europe also has significant share in this market because of high prevalence of infectious diseases and cancers, availability of government funds, easy accessibility to hospital boost the growth of molecular diagnostic market. The market in APAC has also made remarkable achievements and is expected to grow due to rising disposable income, increased governmental spending on public healthcare, modernization of hospitals and clinics and penetration of new diagnostic technologies in rural areas.

Key Findings of the Report:

In 2019, reagents dominated the overall molecular diagnostics market. High usage of reagents in molecular diagnostic testing, increased demand for over-the-counter diagnostic tests, and rise in adoption of these tests in nonmedical facilities such as self-testing at home are some of the key growth drivers for the segment. Furthermore, advantages such as standardized results, improved efficiency, and cost-effectiveness are anticipated to support the segment growth.

North America holds largest share of molecular diagnostics market and is expected to reach greater heights. Advancements in healthcare and diagnostic sector and developed technologies of devices used in diagnosis are fueling the growth of this market in this region

Molecular Diagnostics Market:

Products and Services Reagents and Kits Instruments Software and Services

By Application Genetic Tests Infectious Diseases Oncology Others

By Technology PCR INAAT DNA Sequencing & NGS In Situ Hybridization DNA Microarrays Others

By End-user Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals Others

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

