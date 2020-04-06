Global Microfluidics Market Will Grow At CAGR Of 18.7% To Hit $23,439.5 million By 2025| Abbott, Abaxis, Illumina Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Agilent, AVIVA Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid

Global Microfluidics Market is expected to reach USD 23,439.5 million by 2025 from USD 5,988.2 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The microfluidics market research report is helpful to the client to locate their expanding business needs. Moreover, the report frames income producing stratagems and assemble a maintainable development model. At last, the report exhibits estimate evaluations based on industry and focused scene with the assistance of market research technique. Likewise, the report exhibits the market’s development by executing investment return analysis, Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analysis.

KEY POINTS: GLOBAL MICROFLUIDICS MARKET

PerkinElmer Inc. is going to dominate the global microfluidics market followed by Dolomite Microfluidics and Microfluidics. Some other players include Abbott, Abaxis, Illumina Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Agilent, AVIVA Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid, RainDance Technologies, Inc., HP Inc., Fluxion Bioscience, Akonni Biosystems, Inc.

The microfluidic chips segment is dominating the global microfluidics market with the market share 56.0%.

The healthcare segment is dominating the global microfluidics market with 66.5% market share, growing at the highest CAGR 19.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

KEY DRIVERS:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global microfluidics market are increased demand of POC testing, wide range of applications in different sectors, benefits associated with incorporation of microfluidics and high return on investments.

Market Segmentation: Global Microfluidics Market

By Components

(Microfluidic Chips, Micropumps, Microneedles, Others),

By

(Polymer, Glass, Silicon, Other),

By Sector

(Industrial, Healthcare),

By End User

(Hospitals, Industrial R&D, Research Laboratories and Academia),

By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)-

