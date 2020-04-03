Global Microcarrier Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue By 2026|Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, and GENERAL ELECTRIC, Danaher Corporation, Corning Incorporated

Global microcarrier market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1208.77 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1912.11 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing demand for vaccines that are cell-based and advancements in technology.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the microcarrier market are Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, and GENERAL ELECTRIC, Danaher Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Lonza, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eppendorf AG, HiMedia Laboratories, and Sartorius AG .

Competitive Analysis:

Global microcarrier market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microcarrier market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for mammalian cells in the research institutes and biopharmaceuticals industry is expected to drive the market growth

Availability of private and public funding for research based on cells is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of research on cell biology is expected to restrain the market growth

Limitations in of high-density cell culture production is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Microcarrier Market

By Product

Equipment

Bioreactors

Culture Vessels

Cell Counters

Filtration Systems

Accessories

Consumables

Media

Sera/Serum-Based Media

Serum-Free Media

Other Media

Reagents

Microcarrier Beads

Untreated Microcarrier Beads

Cationic Microcarriers

Collagen-Coated Microcarriers

Protein-Coated Microcarriers Application

Application

Vaccine Manufacturing

Cell Therapy

Other Applications

End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Corning Incorporated and CytoSMART Technologies B.V. announced an agreement for cell counting device. Corning Incorporated would become an exclusive supplier of CytoSMART Technologies B.V ‘s new cell counter.

In February 2018, Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB) launched a mini bioreactor vessel for ambr 250 high throughput (ht) systems. It is designed for the growth of adherent cells on microcarriers and to enable scalable cell culture and rapid process development of vaccines.

