GLOBAL MICRO MOBILE DATA CENTER MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES | SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE, HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD, HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT

According to the latest research, global demand for the Micro Mobile Data Center Market is expected to reach USD 17.20 billion by 2025 from USD 2.15 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26% in the forecast period

If you are involved in the Micro Mobile Data Center industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Application (Instant Dc And Retrofit, High Density Networks, Remote Office Support, Mobile Computing, Others), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (Smes), Large Enterprises) Rack Unit (Up To 25 RU, 25–40 RU, Above 40 RU) Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing demand for standardized infrastructure

Cost effective and easily portable solutions

The renowned players in micro mobile data center service market are Schneider Electric SE, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, Eaton Corporation PLC, Panduit Corp., Zellabox Pty Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Vertiv Co., IBM Corporation, Rittal GmbH & Co., Canovate Group, Dell Inc., Instant Data Centers, LLC, Dataracks, amongst other.

In 2018, Schneider Electric, the global specialist in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced the launch of EDGE Computing in Jamaica.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

