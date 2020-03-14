Global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.13 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.01 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.47% in the forecast period of 2020-2026

The Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives research report study presents data corralled through primary and secondary research methodologies exploring the global market. The detailed data provided in the report and the industry standard models use to analyze it make this industry report highly beneficial for the clients. This Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives research report describes the market in detail in terms of economics and regulatory factors that are currently shaping the market’s growth trajectory, the regional segmentation of the global market and an analysis of the market’s downstream and upstream value and supply chains are also included in the report

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, 3M, Arkema, Huntsman International LLC, Sika AG, SCIGRIP, Scott Bader Company Ltd., LORD Corporation, DowDuPont, Novachem Corporation ltd, ND Industries Inc., Hernon Manufacturing INC, Parson Adhesives Inc., Chemique Adhesives & Sealants Ltd, Permabond LLC and Engineered Bonding Solutions LLC.

Methyl methacrylate adhesive is a variant of structural adhesive that is produced from methyl methacrylate chemical compound. These structural adhesives are used to hold or build together joints in any structure. These adhesives also include a hardener and are mixed with a resin. These adhesives are used to improve the integrity of the structure and are resistant to heavy impact or peeling.

Increased levels of demand from the various end-users due to the added benefits related to the usage is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

High levels of demand for lightweight and environmental-friendly vehicles is also expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Fluctuations and vulnerable nature of raw material prices is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

By Substrate Metal Plastic Composite Others

By End-Use Industry Automotive & Transportation Building & Construction Marine Wind Energy General Assembly Others.



