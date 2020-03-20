Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market Expected to Reach USD 14.5 Billion by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Menopausal Hot Flashes Market By Product Type (Estrogen-Only Medicines, Progestin-Only Medicines, Combination Estrogen, and Progestin Medicines, Combination Estrogen and Other Medicines, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Menopausal Hot Flashes market in 2019 was approximately USD 10 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of exceed 5.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 14.5 Billion by 2026.

Menopausal hot flashes are the symptoms occurring at the time of menopause. During this time, the women tend to feel their body temperature rise, rapid heartbeat, the appearance of skin redness, blotchy skin, and extreme sweating. The menopausal hot flashes may range from a few hours to several weeks. The intensity may vary from woman to woman. The hot flashes occur due to alterations in reproductive hormones that turn them more sensitive to the slightest of the changes in the body temperature. The other factors such as obesity, smoking, ethnicity, etc. may add to the threat in the evolvement of hot flashes.

Market Drivers:

The increasing population of older women or women entering menopause is likely to bolster the growth of the global Menopausal Hot Flashes market over the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, the rising cases of fatigue decreased cognitive function, and sleep disturbances experienced by postmenopausal women has led to the development of the market. The negative impact of hot flashes such as a reduction in the quality of life and rising dependency on the medical resources will further help drive the Menopausal Hot Flashes market. Additionally, the new technologies in the drug development, rising FDA approval, and growing awareness about menopause health are the factors anticipated to boost the development of the Menopausal Hot Flashes market.

Market Segment Dominance:

Estrogen-only medicines category is expected to dominate the Menopausal Hot Flashes market

Estrogen-only medicines are projected to dominate the global Menopausal Hot Flashes market owing to its high demand as it is considered to be the only effective drug that is easily available in the market. Furthermore, its benefits such as boosting women’s hormone levels and lowering symptoms of the menopausal transition such as hot flashes help expand the market growth. The rising FDA approval of estradiol-containing drugs to treat hot flashes, technological advancements in the production of new drugs, and rising prevalence of menopausal hot flashes are factors anticipated to further expand the Menopausal Hot Flashes market during the forecast period.

Hospital pharmacies dominated the global Menopausal Hot Flashes market

Hospital pharmacies are expected to lead the market owing to the rising number of patient admissions to hospitals and the advanced and better supply chain management there.

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to dominate the global Menopausal Hot Flashes market

North America is estimated to hold the majority of the market share of the global Menopausal Hot Flashes market owing to the growing incidence of menopausal hot flashes, high awareness concerning menopause health, and the existence of a large number of older women in the entire population in North America. Moreover, the increasing technological advancements for the production of new drugs, surging healthcare spending, and the presence of popular healthcare infrastructure are other factors driving the growth of the market in this region to a large extent.

Market Players:

Some of the major market players in the global Menopausal Hot Flashes market include Bayer AG, Novo Nordisk Corporation, Novartis AG, Allergan Plc., Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., and Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

This report segments the Menopausal Hot Flashes market as follows:

Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market: Product Type Segmentation Analysis

Estrogen-Only Medicines

Progestin-Only Medicines

Combination Estrogen and ProgestinMedicines

Combination Estrogen and Other Medicines

Others

Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market: Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



