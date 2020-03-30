Global MEK Inhibitors Market 2020:Competitive Analysis By BeiGene LTD, SpringWorks Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc and among others.

MEK inhibitors market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of the cancer worldwide, growing awareness and recently approval of the drug are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the MEK inhibitors market are Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Atriva Therapeutics GmbH, Bayer AG, BeiGene LTD, SpringWorks Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc and among others.

Global MEK Inhibitors Market Scope and Market Size

MEK inhibitors market is segmented on the basis of indication, target, drugs, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of indication, the MEK inhibitors market is segmented into melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, thyroid cancer and others. The target segment for MEK inhibitors market includes MEK1 and MEK2.



On the basis of drugs, MEK inhibitors market is segmented into cobimetinib, trametinib, binimetinib, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the MEK inhibitors market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel MEK inhibitors market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy others.

