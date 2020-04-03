HealthScienceWorld

 Global Mediterranean Fever Treatment Market Growth Will Escalate Rapidly 2020-2026|Alkem Labs, Novartis AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zydus Cadila, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Global Mediterranean fever treatment market is market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emergence of drugs used to treat risk associated with Mediterranean fever and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Mediterranean fever treatment market are

Alkem Labs,

Novartis AG,

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC,

Zydus Cadila,

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd,

Veru Inc,

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc,

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB and others

Key Developments in the Market:

  • In September 2016, Novartis AG has received three simultaneous approvals for the expanded use of Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker for the treatment of three distinct types of Periodic Fever Syndromes including Tumor Necrosis Factor-Receptor Associated Periodic Syndrome (TRAPS), Hyperimmunoglobulin D Syndrome (HIDS)/Mevalonate Kinase Deficiency (MKD) and Familial Mediterranean Fever (FMF). This drug has also received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA. The expanded approval of Ilaris represents transformative treatments to patients with a high medical need.

Competitive Analysis:

Global mediterranean fever treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Mediterranean fever treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Mediterranean Fever Treatment Market

By Type

  • Familial Mediterranean Fever Type 1
  • Familial Mediterranean Fever Type 2

By Treatment

  • Medication
  • Surgery

By Drugs

  • Canakinumab
  • Colchicine
  • Others

By Route of Administration

  • Oral
  • Injectable

By End Users

  • Hospitals
  • Homecare
  • Specialty Clinics
  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Others

By Geography

  • North America
  • South America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

