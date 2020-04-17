Global Medical Supplies Market To Witness Astonishing Growth | Competitive Outlook By BD, Siemens, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, Baxter, Medtronic, 3M, Zimmer Biomet

Global Medical Supplies Market research report is very much essential in many ways to grow the business and thrive in the market. The market transformations are highlighted here which occur because of the moves of key players and brands like developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations that in turn changes the view of the global face of the Medical Devices industry. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Medical Supplies Market research report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals.

Global Medical Supplies Market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the surge in various factors such as rise in the number of accidents, increase in the frequency of communicable disease and the rising rate of hospitals is contributing to the growth of the market.

Some of the major market competitors currently working in the global medical supplies market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, GENERAL ELECTRIC, BD, Siemens, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, Baxter, Medtronic, 3M, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Cardinal Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Novartis AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, OSI Systems, Inc., Welch Allyn, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Mindray DS USA, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, O&M Halyard, Asclepion Laser Technologies, AVITA Medical, Cynosure Inc., Merz Pharma and WON TECH Co., Ltd. among others.

Market Definition:

Medical supplies are the device and instruments which are being manufactured and distributed by the medical supplies companies. The products can be one-time use products also. The medical supplies are usually used in the hospitals, assisted living centers & nursing homes, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics. The medical instruments which are mostly used in the medical industry are, blood processing devices, monitoring systems and wound care instruments. The advent of technologies had brought various advancements and innovation in the medical devices and instruments.

Market Drivers

The surging incidences of diseases globally is driving the market growth The rise in elderly population is boosting the market growth

The surging incidences of hospital-acquired infections is propelling the market growth

The rise in the rate of surgical procedures is fueling the market growth

The rise in the rate of accidents and injuries is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints

The stringent regulatory requirements and compliances for various medical supplies is hindering the market growth

The increasing rate of product recalls has hampered the market growth

Segmentation: Global Medical Supplies Market

By Type

Diagnostic Supplies Glucose Monitoring Strips Blood Collection Consumables Diagnostic Catheters Dialysis Consumables Peritoneal Dialysis Consumables Hemodialysis Consumables Inhalation Products Wound Care Consumables Dressings Sutures Other Wound Care Consumables Radiology Consumables Contrast Media Other Radiology Consumables

Infection Control Supplies Disinfectants Medical Nonwovens Cleansing Agents

Infusion Products

Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Hand & Arm Protection Equipment Eye & Face Protection Equipment Head Protection Equipment Foot & Leg Protection Other Protection Equipment

Hypodermic Products

Sterilization Consumables Detergents Sterilization Indicators Pouches Lubricants Sterilization Accessories

Other Medical Supplies

By Application

Urology

Wound Care

Radiology

Anesthesia

Sterilization

Cardiology

Ophthalmology

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics/Physician Offices

Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, DHL International GmbH had launched a service logistics solution for the medical device sector which integrate field inventory into single locations and employ quality management systems which can provide traceability and better control of valuable products. This launch has expanded the reach of the company and expanded its market share.

In May 2019, Medikabazaar had launched AI, ML-based procurement planning application. This application will help in managing the stock of medical supplies and will help in the purchases and will reduce the unnecessary cost incurred in managing inventory. This launch will expand the company portfolio as well as expand its market share in the medical supplies market.

