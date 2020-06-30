Global Medical Morphine Market Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2026|Daiichi Sankyo company limited, Rhodes Pharmaceuticals L.P, Allergan, Pacira BioSciences, Inc

Global medical morphine market to grow with a steady CAGR of 2.1% and is estimated to reach USD 29.9 billion by 2026. Increasing prevalence of cancer as morphine prescribed to overcome cancer related pain and vulnerable aging population and their medical conditions like arthritis are the key factors for growth of market.

The Medical Morphine report has been prepared by taking into account several aspects of marketing research and analysis which includes market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. This report also provides the company profile, product specifications, production value, contact information of manufacturer and market shares for company. The Medical Morphine report takes into account several key manufacturers which are based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the morphine market are Mallinckrodt plc., Alcaliber S.A, Sanofi, Johnson Matthey, Qinghai Lake Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Fresenius Kabi USA, Daiichi Sankyo company limited, Rhodes Pharmaceuticals L.P, Allergan, Pacira BioSciences, Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Tris Pharma, Inc, US WorldMeds, LLC, Egalet Corporation and among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, US WorldMeds, LLC has initiated Phase III trial for apomorphine for the treatment of motor fluctuations in Idiopathic Parkinson’s disease. The study expects to enroll 99 patients with early stage Parkinson’s and expect to complete by end of the Oct’19

Competitive Analysis:

Global medical morphine market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical morphine market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increasing cases of cancer related treatment worldwide as morphine is valuable agent to overcome cancer related pain Vulnerable aging population and their medical conditions like arthritis



Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Market Restraints

Morphine is potent drug abuse worldwide due to its sedative and euphoric nature

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Insufficient awareness about pain management in some developing countries

Government hefty regulations to prevent illicit use of morphine

Segmentation: Global Medical Morphine Market

By Application Type

(Anesthesia, Cough Suppressant, Diarrhea Suppressant And Others),

Indication Type

(Cancer, Arthritis, Parkinson’s disease, Myocardial infraction and others),

Ingredient Type

(Apomorphine Hydrochloride, Morphine Sulfate, Morphine Acetate, and Others),

Dosage Form Type

(Oral Tablets, Injection, Capsule, and others),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Intramuscular, Intravenous, Subcutaneous and Others ),

End- users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

