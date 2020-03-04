Global Marine Scrubber Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.50% during the forecast period from 2020-2027

The global marine scrubber market is expected to grow from USD 1.02 billion in 2019 to USD 9.00 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 29.50% during the forecast period from 2020-2027.

Marine scrubbers are an environmental friendly solution to remove sulphur oxides from the exhaust gas of ship engines and to protect air and water quality. These scrubbing systems have been developed and employed to treat exhaust from engines, onshore and onboard marine vessels, to ensure that no damage is done to human life and the environment by toxic chemicals. Exhaust gas scrubbers are being installed on a substantial number of ships to comply with international regulations and standards economically.

Increasing sulfur emission from ships along with rising concern toward pollution by ships, are some of the key factors propelling the growth of marine scrubber market. In addition to this, rising concerns pertaining to environment sustainability, adverse effects of SO2 emissions on human health and increasing R&D initiatives toward green shipping, boosting the growth of market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising stringent government regulation for the sulpher content, driving the demand for marine scrubbers. Thus, to meet the existing as well as impending fuel sulphur content regulations of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), many companies are installing marine scrubbers. However, high cost of marine scrubbers could hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Type segment includes open loop scrubbers, closed loop scrubbers and hybrid scrubbers. Hybrid scrubber segment held largest market share of 46.55% and valued at USD 472.3 million in 2019. Hybrid scrubber systems are generally a combination of both the open loop and closed loop systems – offering owners and operators the flexibility of operating on one of the two modes, dependent on the alkalinity of the local water. Application segment includes Retrofit and new ships. Retrofit segment held the largest market share of 65.21% in 2019. Many companies have a long track record of delivering scrubber-system retrofits for leading shipping operators around the world. Companies support throughout the lifecycle of the project by providing world-class engineering capabilities, minimizing risk, and keeping downtime and project management costs to a minimum. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe held the largest market share of 43.53% in 2019. Rising awareness toward SOx and its impact on health coupled with strict norms to curb pollution will propel the business landscape.

The major companies for the global marine scrubber market are Wartsila, Alfa Laval, Yara Marine Technologies, Belco Technologies, CR Ocean Engineering, AEC Maritime, Fuji Electric, Clean Marine and Puyier among others.

In January 2020, Wärtsilä announced that its exhaust gas cleaning (EGC) system has been type approved in China by the China Classification Society (CCS) to install it into any CCS ships without need of emission testing.

In April 2019, Alfa Laval announced that it has signed an agreement to ship the scrubber order for 31 vessels, PureSOx open-loop, hybrid-ready scrubber systems for the leading Chinese shipping company.

