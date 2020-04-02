Global Luxury Leather Goods Market 2020-2025 | Evolving opportunities with Influential Players- Burberry, Coach IP Holdings LLC, DIOR, Goldlion, Givenchy

Luxury Leather Goods Market Overview:

Data Bridge Market Research recently added “ Luxury Leather Goods Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025″ in his database. The luxury leather goods such as high grade, mid-grade and low grade is one of the most important luxurious stylish items that provides aesthetic products and services which are complimentary in nature. The combination of internet and electronic gadgets with luxury leather goods allows rapid adaptation of social media that put impact on buying behaviour of consumer, business or commercial industries. The main purpose is to delivers online shopping that eliminates the intermediaries and middle man from the buying of a product and reduced high cost and delay. The luxury leather goods offers a wide range of applications in leathers shoes, belts, wallets, jackets and handbags.

Middle East luxury leather goods market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Burberry, Coach IP Holdings LLC, DIOR, Goldlion, Givenchy, Guccio Gucci S.P.A, Kate Spade, Longchamp, Mulberry, Michael Kors Holdings Limited, Phillip Lim, Proenza, Stella International Holdings Limited, River Light V, L.P., Valentino S.P.A, Derek Alexander Leather, Lvmh, Hermès, Prada SPA, Charlotte Olympia Holdings Limited.

By Product (High Grade, Low Grade, Mid-Grade),

By Application (Men, Women),



Middle East luxury leather goods market is segmented into two notable segments which are product and application.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into high grade, low grade, and mid-grade. In 2019, the high grade market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

In August 2018, Burberry launched two handbags in a WeChat mini program at China, which is beneficial in providing belt bag globally and releasing exclusively red version of high-quality large bags.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into men and women. The, men market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.5% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In October 2018, Givenchy launched a new L’Interdit fragrance, which is beneficial in providing cosmetic products such are makeup, skincare and fragrance.

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2025

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Recent developments:

In May 2017, Kate Spade acquired Coach Inc. where its delivered ‘modern luxury ‘ lifestyle products and whole sale distribution in North America. It also offers synergies for raw materials, supply chain and manufacturing goods in US and abroad.

In July 2016, Longchamp planned to open six luxury label goods store in India, which is beneficial in providing exclusively products such are luggage, shoes, leather hand-bags stores and retails shops.

In March 2017, Mulberry officially launched english luxury leather goods brands known as ‘Mulberry Asia’ at Taiwan, China and Hong Kong. It is also beneficial in providing retail and omnichannel model in luxury market.

In March 2017, The company announced the host of new products and initiatives designed. Through this the company would expand it’s business in the smartwatches, and enter into new market.

In October 2017, Proenza Schouler launched a diffusion line which is beneficial in providing luxury ready-to-wear of the mainline Proenza Schouler label dresses and accessories such as t-shirts, denim, sweatshirts and outerwear.

Reasons to choose this report:

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape. Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others. Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales. Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments. Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends. Emerging key segments and regions Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods. Porter’s five force analysis of the market, highlighting the efficiency of purchasers and sellers to develop efficient growth strategies. The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Luxury Leather GoodsMarket on global and regional level.



