Global Luxury High End Furniture Market Dynamics and Growth Progress 2020-2026 : Hooker Furniture Corporation, Knoll, Kimball Hospitality

List of key players included in Luxury High End Furniture Market:

Restoration Hardware

Hooker Furniture Corporation

Knoll

Kimball Hospitality

Molteni Group

Poltrona Frau

Roche Bobois

B&B Italia

Minotti

Ligne Roset

Luxury Living Group (Fendi Casa)

Suyen Furniture Group

Fitz Hansen

Eichholtz

Interi Furniture

Turri S.r.l.

Boca do Lobo

Edra

Muebles Pico

Koket

Brabbu

Thomas Blakemore

Product Types of the Luxury High End Furniture Market can be divided as:

Wood

Metal

Glass

Leather

Other

The Application of the Luxury High End Furniture Market:

Commercial

Residential

Region-wise classification is given below:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

