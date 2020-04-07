Global Low-E Glass Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth By 2026|AGC Inc., Central Glass Co., Ltd., CSG Holding Co., Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Metro Performance Glass, Qingdao Migo Glass Co., Ltd

Global low-e glass market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The Low-E glass report acts as a perfect window to the Chemical and Materials industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. Further, the report helps to make you familiar with the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product. All this data is remarkably useful to the clients and businesses for making decisions related to revenue, investment, import, export and consumption. Low-E glass report is the best to add a competitive advantage in this quickly transforming marketplace. It provides myriad of benefits for a prosperous business.

Some of the major players operating in this market are AGC Inc., Central Glass Co., Ltd., CSG Holding Co., Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Metro Performance Glass, Qingdao Migo Glass Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Topo Glass Co., Ltd., Beijing Northglass Technologies Co. Ltd, Qingdao Creation Classic Glass Co., Ltd, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Saint-Gobain, Arcon Flachglas-Veredlung GmbH & Co. KG, Guardian Glass., JSC “Salavatsteklo, Xiamen Togen Building Products CO., LTD, SCHOTT Inc., ROMAG., Qingdao Tsing Glass Co. Limited and Others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS GLOBAL LOW-E GLASS MARKET

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL LOW-E GLASS MARKET

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.5 LIMITATION

1.6 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED

2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.6 TECHNOLOGY LIFE LINE CURVE

2.7 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING

2.7.1 FACTORS CONSIDERED FOR STUDY

2.7.2 MICRO LEVEL INDICATORS

2.7.3 MACRO LEVEL INDICATORS

2.8 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.9 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

2.10 MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID

2.11 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX

2.12 IMPORT-EXPORT DATA

2.13 SECONDARY SOURCES

2.14 ASSUMPTIONS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 HIGH ENERGY SAVING CAPACITY OF LOW-E GLASS

3.1.2 USAGE OF ADVANCED GLASSES TO REDUCE HEATING AND COOLING EXPENSE IN COMMERCIAL SPACES

3.1.3 GROWING DEMAND FOR ECO-HOMES OR SUSTAINABLE BUILDING

3.1.4 WIDE APPLICABILITY AND SUITABILITY OF LOW-E GLASS IN DIFFERENT CLIMATE CONDITIONS

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.2.1 HIGH COST OF LOW-E GLASS AS COMPARED TO THE REGULAR GLASS

3.2.2 LOW-E GLASS PROVIDE THE HAZY VIEW AS COMPARE TO THE NORMAL GLASS

3.2.3 DOUBLE- GLAZING CAN BE USED AS A REPLACEMENT OF LOW-E GLASS REGARDING THE HEAT REDUCING CAPABILITY

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1 NEW TECHNOLOGIES FOR LOW-E COATINGS TO MAKE GLASS ULTRA-THINNER AND MAXIMIZING THE PERFORMANCE

3.3.2 LOW COST LOW-E GLASS FOR RESIDENTIAL INSTALLATIONS

3.4 CHALLENGES

3.4.1 HIGH MANUFACTURING COST OF LOW-E GLASS

3.4.2 REQUIREMENT OF IMPROVISATION IN SAFETY ASPECTS OF LOW-E GLASS USAGE

………….And So On

Segmentation: Global Low-E Glass Market

By Type (Hard Coat Low-E Glass, Soft Coat Low-E Glass), Coating Type (Passive Low-E Coating, Solar Control Low-E Coating), Coating Material (Metallic, Semi-Conductive Coating), Glazing (Single Low-E Glazing, Double Low-E Glazing, Triple Low-E Glazing),Technology (Pyrolytic Process (On-Line), Sputtered Process (Off-Line)), End-User (Construction, Transportation), Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

