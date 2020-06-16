Global Long Term Care Software Market is Expected to Grow at A CAGR of 12.5% By 2027: Absolute Markets Insights

Long-term care software is being adopted for management of records and various other purposes. The overall long term care software market stood at USD 1,833.82 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period (2019 – 2027). Growth of long-term care patients has enabled a rise in demand for better medical and non-medical support. The care facilities are instrumental and provide wide range of supports from personal needs to daily living activities of elderly, disabled patients or individuals undergoing chronic condition for a long period of time. The managed care units are continuously evolving and are integrated with new regulatory requirements. Therefore, hospital, community care and other manage care units largely depend on the software platforms to provide efficient services to patients while managing their administrative operations. The software not only helps in improving the clinical and financial operations of the facilities but also provides visibility to the facility performances. Recent decade has witnessed a rise in investment by the governments and other technology providers, towards the healthcare industry.

“Demand for efficient management of clinical data, workflow and accounting related information, among patients that require prolonged care and support, is surging the adoption of long-term care software among service providers. Developed countries like the U.S. have been early adopters of the technology. However, other markets are catching-up, with improving healthcare infrastructure.”

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the long term care software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Some of the players operating in the long term care software market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, BlueStrata EHR, Cerner Corporation, MatrixCare, McKesson Corporation, Omnicell, Inc., Optimus EMR and PointClickCare.

