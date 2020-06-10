Global LNG Bunkering Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Gasum, Shell (Gasnor), Equinor

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the LNG Bunkering market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas (predominantly methane, CH4) that has been converted to liquid form for ease of storage or transport.

LNG is an attractive fuel choice for many vessels because it exceeds the air quality standards set forth. It takes up about 1/600th the volume of natural gas in the gaseous state. It is odorless, colorless, non-toxic and non-corrosive. Hazards include flammability after vaporization into a gaseous state, freezing and asphyxia.

The liquefaction process involves removal of certain components, such as dust, acid gases, helium, water, and heavy hydrocarbons, which could cause difficulty downstream. The natural gas is then condensed into a liquid at close to atmospheric pressure by cooling it to approximately Ã¢ÂÂ162 ÃÂ°C (Ã¢ÂÂ260 ÃÂ°F); maximum transport pressure is set at around 25 KPa (4 psi).

LNG Bunkering is a particular type of operation where LNG fuel is transferred from a given distribution source to a LNG fuelled ship. It involves the participation of different stakeholders, from the ship-side, LNG supplier, ports, safety personnel, administrations and policy makers. In this report, LNG bunkering only refers to LNG bunkering fuel.

The International Maritime Organization has established regulations on the fuel sulphur content of ship fuels and set mandatory NOx emission limits for new-build engines. These regulations are implemented through the IMOÃ¢ÂÂs International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL). In addition to these engine and fuel requirements, certain areas have also been designated as emission control areas where stricter emissions limits are enforced. Besides air quality measures the IMO is also introducing instruments to monitor and reduce GHG emissions from shipping.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the LNG Bunkering 3900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: LNG Bunkering Industry

Global LNG Bunkering market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The LNG Bunkering industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top LNG Bunkering industry players.

GLOBAL LNG BUNKERING INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for LNG Bunkering market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global LNG Bunkering business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to LNG Bunkering business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide LNG Bunkering industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global LNG Bunkering market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global LNG Bunkering Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Truck-to-Ship

Ship-to-Ship

Port-to-Ship

Others

Application–

Container Vessels

Tanker Vessels

Bulk & General Cargo Vessels

Ferries & OSV

Others

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global LNG Bunkering industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global LNG Bunkering Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Gasum, Shell (Gasnor), Equinor, Barents Naturgass, Engie, Bomin and Linde, Eni Norge, Harvey Gulf, Polskie LNG, Korea Gas Corp, Gaz Metro

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

