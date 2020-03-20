GLOBAL LIGHT DUTY VEHICLE MARKET SPLENDID GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND REFRESHING TRENDS BY RENOWNED PLAYERS – NISSAN; ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED; BMW AG; DAIMLER AG; FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Global light duty vehicle market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.59% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of innovations and advancements autonomous vehicles, along with focus of various manufacturers to shift to electric vehicle product range.

Major Industry Competitors: Light Duty Vehicle Market

Nissan; ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED; BMW AG; Daimler AG; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Ford Motor Company; General Motors; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Hyundai Motor Company; Tata Motors; SUBARU CORPORATION; TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; ASTON MARTIN; Volkswagen AG; Ferrari S.p.A.; AB Volvo; MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION, Mazda Motor Corporation among others.

Key Segmentation: Light Duty Vehicle Market

By Type (Passenger Car, Van, SUV, Pickup Truck),

Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline, Hybrid, Electric),

Transmission (FWD, RWD, 4WD, AWD),

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Growing demand from various consumers regarding light-weight vehicles which can provide higher fuel efficiency; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

High levels of demand for pick-up trucks in the different geographical regions is expected to propel the market growth

Continued focus of vehicle manufacturers to incorporate their products with various connectivity components to enhance their features providing advanced technological services; this is expected to drive the growth of the market

Significant expansion of logistics services especially with the boom of e-commerce industry is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Points Which Are Focused In the Report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants

Future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Tata Motors announced the launch of their new generation of business utility vehicles, “ULTRA” that have been produced to meet the unique demands of customers from the light-commercial vehicles range. The company has defined the features of the vehicle range as providing comfort similar to that of an SUV, performance of a full-fledged truck while efficiency of a light-commercial vehicle. The vehicle has the capacity of carrying payloads between 4-11 tonnes having an engine capacity between 85-180 horsepower

In April 2018, ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED announced the launch of a cab-over lightweight truck for their model “TRAGA” available in the Indonesian market. The upgraded version of the model will be initially available for the Indonesian market and eventually depending on the global demands will be available in the different regions of the world

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Light Duty Vehicle Market

Light Duty Vehicle Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Light Duty Vehicle Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Light Duty Vehicle Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Light Duty Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Light Duty Vehicle Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Light Duty Vehicle

Global Light Duty Vehicle Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

