Global LiDAR Market is Growing to Reach USD 3,200 Million by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “LiDAR Market By Type (Solid-State and Mechanical), By Technology (2D LiDAR, 3D LiDAR, and 4D LiDAR), By Range (Long, Medium, and Short), By Installation Type (Airborne LiDAR and Ground-Based LiDAR), By Component (Navigation & Positioning Systems, Laser Scanners, and Others), By Service (Ground-Based Surveying, Aerial Surveying, GIS Services, Asset Management, and Other Services), By Application (Exploration, ADAS & Driverless Cars, Urban Planning, Corridor Mapping, Environment, Engineering, Meteorology, Cartography, and Other Applications), By End-Use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Metals & Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Smart Cities & Building Automation, Medical, Power Stations, Food & Beverages, Water & Wastewater, and Mining), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global LiDAR market in 2019 exceeded USD 800 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% and is anticipated to hit USD 3,200 Million by 2026.

LiDAR (light detection and ranging) is a remote sensing technology that makes use of advanced light-detecting sensors to measure ranges. The sensors estimate the range between the source and obstruction through scattered light measurements. Both LiDAR and radar technology follow the same approach, but the former one uses short-wavelength rays for measuring range. LiDAR systems are extensively used in construction, automotive, consumer electronics, mining, and many other sectors. Moreover, the adoption rate of these systems has escalated remarkably with the emergence of 4D LiDAR technology. All the aforementioned factors are propelling the global LiDAR market growth.

Request to Access Free Sample @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-lidar-market-by-type-solid-state-and-794

(The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on demand).

This Free report sample includes:

The report covers present status and future prospects.

The report analyses market trends, size, and forecast in different geographically.

The report provides market competition overview among the Top companies.

The report provides a complete analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities.

Example pages from the report.

FnF research methodology.

LiDAR systems offering medium-range observation will witness splendid demand in the market during the forecast period

Medium-range LiDAR systems are capable enough to efficiently detect objects present within the range of 200–500 Meters. The systems with this range are preferred where cost-effectiveness and precision are the major concerns. These LiDAR sensors help in generating real-time 2D and 3D data to easily detect & identify entities within the range. Owing to these applications, the medium-range LIDAR segment is likely to propel splendidly in the coming years.

Make An Inquiry About This Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-lidar-market-by-type-solid-state-and-794

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

LiDAR technology for GIS services is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during 2020–2026

Geospatial data reveals the real-time position of a particular object on the Earth’s surface. GIS services thoroughly analyze the captured data for topological modeling, hydrological monitoring, geometric networking, and cartographic modeling. The considerably rising demand for GIS services by governments has been driving the segment growth of the global LiDAR market.

North America to hold the dominating position in the global LiDAR market throughout the study timeframe

By region, North America is likely to lead the global LiDAR market owing to the tremendous use of LiDAR technology in a wide range of applications such as meteorology, environment, corridor mapping, and automation. The penetration of this technology in the automotive and driverless cars segment is going to boost its adoption in the coming years.

Some of the key players driving the global LiDAR market are Quantum Spatial, VelodyneLidar, Hexagon, RIEGL, YellowScan, SICK AG, Teledyne Technologies, FARO, Beijing Beiketian Technology Co. Ltd., and Trimble, among others.

Explore Complete TOC/ Ask for Customization @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-lidar-market-by-type-solid-state-and-794

(This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team, to customize your report according to research needs).

This report segments the global LiDAR market as follows:

Global LiDAR Market: Type Segmentation Analysis

Solid-state

Mechanical

Global LiDAR Market: Technology Segmentation Analysis

2D LiDAR

3D LiDAR

4D LiDAR

Global LiDAR Market: Range Segmentation Analysis

Long

Medium

Short

Global LiDAR Market: Installation Type Segmentation Analysis

Airborne LiDAR

Ground-based LiDAR

Global LiDAR Market: Component Segmentation Analysis

Navigation and positioning systems

Laser scanners

Others

Global LiDAR Market: Service Segmentation Analysis

Ground-based surveying

Aerial surveying

GIS services

Asset management

Other services

Global LiDAR Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Exploration

ADAS & driverless cars

Urban planning

Corridor mapping

Environment

Engineering

Meteorology

Cartography

Other applications

Global LiDAR Market: End-Use Industry Segmentation Analysis

Consumer electronics

Automotive & transportation

Metals & chemicals

Oil & gas

Smart cities & building automation

Medical

Power stations

Food & beverages

Water & wastewater

Mining

Global LiDAR Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com