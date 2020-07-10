Global laser projection market was valued at USD 4.57 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 10.53 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 18.2% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Laser projectors create an image by reflecting light through a small transparent lens.

Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends:

Rising adoption of laser projection technology in various applications and significant advantages over traditional lamp projectors are the driving factors bolstering the growth of the market.

High initial cost of laser projectors and high-lumen projectors are the restraining factors which can hinder the growth of the market.

Surging demand for various applications of laser projectors for high-brightness projectors is set to create lucrative opportunities for the laser projection market.

Operation challenges for low-end models including rainbow effect and light leakage during projection are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global laser projection market include Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Barco NV (Belgium), NEC Display Solutions (Japan), BenQ Corporation (Taiwan), Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (Japan), Delta Electronics Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Optoma Corporation (US), and Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Christie Digital Systems (US), Digital Projection (UK), Dell (US), FARO Technologies, Inc. (US), Hitachi Digital Media Group (UK), LAP GmbH Laser Applikationen (Germany), LG (South Korea), ViewSonic Corporation (US), and Xiaomi Inc. (China). The market is highly fragmented with a large number of competitors having cut throat competition.

The global laser projection market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Laser Projector

CAD Laser Projection System

Illumination Types

Laser Phosphor

Hybrid

RGB Laser

Laser Diode

Verticals

Enterprise

Public Places

Cinema

Education

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Laser Projection Market Overview Global Laser Projection Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Laser Projection Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Laser Projection Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Laser Projection Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Laser Projection Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Laser Projection Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Laser Projection Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Laser Projection Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Laser Projection Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

