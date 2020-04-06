Global Lab Automation Market To Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019 To 2026|Tecan Group Ltd., Perkinelmer, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc

Global Lab Automation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.3 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.4 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.8%. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Lab Automation market research report delivers the systematic and comprehensive market research study, along with the facts and figures associated with any subject in the field of marketing. The report also estimates CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period. Furthermore, this report offers better market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. This market report is the outcome of incessant efforts guided by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts and brilliant researchers.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in lab automation market are Tecan Group Ltd., Perkinelmer, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Roche Holding AG, Siemens AG, Hamilton Robotics, Inc., Biomérieux SA among others.

Drivers: Asia-Pacific Lab Automation Market

Increase in R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

Increasing geriatric population

Restraints:

High cost of laboratory equipment & software

Opportunities:

Technological advancements in lab automation

Strategic initiatives by market players

Challenge:

Shortage of skilled labour

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased adoption of miniaturization process resulting in low reagent cost and high productivity

Increased government funding for the development of biotech and drug discovery research

Increasing drug discovery and clinical diagnostics

High initial investments

Compatibility and portability issues resulting in reduced adoption of lab automation in small laboratories

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Market Size by Manufacturers

Market Size by Type

Market Size by Application

Manufacturers Profiles

Production Forecasts

Consumption Forecast

Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Key Findings

Market Segmentation: Lab Automation Market

By Equipment

(Automated Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arm, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems),

Software

(Laboratory Information Management System, Laboratory Information System, Chromatography Data System, Electronic Lab Notebook, Scientific Data Management System),

Analyzer

(Biochemistry Analyzers, Immuno-based Analyzers, Hematology Analyzers),

Application

(Drug Discovery, Genomics, Proteomics, Protein engineering, Bio Analysis, Analytical Chemistry, System Biology, Clinical Diagnostics, Lyophilization),

End-User

(Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals, Hospitals, Research Institutions, Academics, Private Labs),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis:

The lab automation market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lab automation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

