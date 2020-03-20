Global Kraft Paper Market to Top USD 18.10 Billion by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Kraft Paper Market By Grade (Bleached, Unbleached, Wrapping & Packaging, Sack Kraft Paper, and Others), By Packaging Form (Wraps, Pouches, Grocery Bags, Industrial Bags, Corrugated Boxes, and Envelopes), By Applications (Pharmaceuticals, Foods & Beverage, Building and Construction, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Kraft Paper market in 2019 was approximately exceeding USD 15.5 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 18.10 Billion by 2026.

Request to Access Free Sample @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-kraft-paper-market-by-grade-bleached-unbleached-793

(The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on demand).

This Free report sample includes:

The report covers present status and future prospects.

The report analyses market trends, size, and forecast in different geographically.

The report provides market competition overview among the Top companies.

The report provides a complete analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities.

Example pages from the report.

FnF research methodology.

Kraft papers are paperboards or papers used for packaging and other applications. The high elasticity, tear resistance, and porosity of kraft papers are the primary features propelling its demand owing to the high demand for durable and long-lasting packaging solutions. Moreover, its eco-friendly nature, recyclability, and increasing adoption of bio-degradable packaging by various industries is providing consummate opportunities for the kraft paper packaging manufacturers to develop and diversify their portfolio.

Market Drivers:

The increasing demand for packaging solutions to keep the finished products undamaged is likely to increase the application of kraft papers in various end-use industries including building & construction, food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care automotive, packaging and paper, and consumer durables, which, in turn, is a primary factor expected to fuel the growth of the global Kraft Paper market. Apart from this, the rapid urbanization across and the high requirement for recyclability features of kraft papers to keep the environment safe are valued to contribute to the development of the Kraft Paper market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing awareness about the ill-effects of packaging solutions, including plastic and other such non-biodegradable products, on the environment has increased the preference for paper-based packaging.

Make An Inquiry About This Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-kraft-paper-market-by-grade-bleached-unbleached-793

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Market Segment Dominance:

Corrugated boxes category is estimated to dominate the Kraft Paper market during the forecast period

The corrugated boxes category is projected to lead the Kraft Paper market during the forecast timeframe. The dominance is attributed to the high demand for the protection of shipped products. Additionally, the reusable and recyclable feature of corrugated boxes helps lower packaging waste, thereby driving the market growth. Thus, it is being widely used in the cosmetics & personal care, food & beverages, building & construction, clothing, logistics, freight forwarding, and pharmaceuticals.

Building & construction category is projected to exhibit the largest growth rate in the global Kraft Paper market during the forecast period.

The building & construction category is expected to majorly contribute to the highest growth of the kraft paper market owing to the benefits of kraft paper packaging solutions such as resistance to temperature, chemicals, and water. In addition to this, it’s easy molding into different shapes and lightweight will further help increase its application in the building & construction sector.

Explore Complete TOC/ Ask for Customization @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-kraft-paper-market-by-grade-bleached-unbleached-793

(This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team, to customize your report according to research needs).

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific kraft paper market is estimated to exhibit the fastest growth

The Asia Pacific is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the global Kraft Paper market owing to the increasing demand for kraft papers in the emerging regions such as China and India. Additionally, its increasing use in the production of the packaging of products, cost-effective manufacturing processes, and security of the packaged items are a few of the factors anticipated to boost the growth of the global Kraft Paper market during the forecast period. The rising use of kraft papers in the consumer electronics, food & beverages, healthcare, and building and construction industries is projected to fuel the expansion of the Kraft Paper market in this region.

Market Players:

Some of the key market players of the global Kraft Paper market include Glatfelter, Mondi, Klabin, Segezha group, Daio Paper construction, Stora Enso, Nordic Paper, Billerudkorsnas, and Gascogne Papier.

This report segments the global Kraft Paper market as follows:

Global Kraft Paper Market: Grade Segmentation Analysis

Unbleached

Bleached

Wrapping & Packaging

Sack Kraft Paper

Others

Global Kraft Paper Market: Packaging form Segmentation Analysis

Corrugated Boxes

Grocery Bags

Industrial Bags

Wraps

Pouches

Envelopes

Global Kraft Paper Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Foods &Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Building and Construction

Cosmetics &Personal Care

Others

Global Kraft Paper Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com