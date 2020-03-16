Global IoT in Healthcare Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), because of rising demand for improved diagnostics and tailored therapeutic solutions: says Absolute Markets Insights

IoT in Healthcare Market is witnessing a notable growth. Internet of Things (IoT) technology has the ability to revolutionize conventional paper-based healthcare services by simplifying access to patient data in real-time and remote monitoring of patients. The advent of this new healthcare technology highlighted the imminent need for improved diagnostics and tailored therapeutic instruments. Furthermore, it not only provides doctors with remote patient control but also serves as a health and wellbeing tracker for athletes and a patient dosage alert. Successful implementation of IoT in remote monitoring of patients with diabetes & asthma, coupled with high penetration of fitness and wellness devices has created high IoT healthcare market demand. Despite aging populations around the world and the development of more productive and increasingly expensive medical treatments and innovations, healthcare costs as a percentage of GDP have reached new levels. Governments around the world promote IoT healthcare as a practical and affordable way to improve health outcomes while also controlling costs.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=41

In addition, there is a growing focus in medicine on active patient engagement and patient-centered care models, which can both enable and support IoT healthcare. In conjunction with the increasing availability of high-speed wireless connectivity worldwide, the power of IoT healthcare and related healthcare equipment can be fully leveraged to maximize positive outcomes for patients. The potential of IoT promises to open the door to powerful contextual analysis and insights. Data is no longer the ‘ post-facto ‘ information confined to the treatment of a particular person of interest. We now have access to huge amounts of real-time data, not just from patients but from healthy people around the world. Combined with traditional medical data, this gives a 360-degree view that healthcare players can leverage invisibly and with minimal disruption to making impactful decisions

Due to technological advances, incidence rates of chronic diseases, increasing demand for cost-effective treatment and disease prevention, increased high-speed Internet connectivity, implementation of favorable government regulatory policies, and collaboration, the global IoT in Healthcare Market is expected to experience considerable growth over the forecast period. In addition, the availability of customer-friendly products, a rise in the need for strict regulations and a decrease in the price of sensor technology are some factors that are also expected to drive the growth of the market size of IoT healthcare. Factors such as high costs associated with the implementation of IoT infrastructure, data privacy and security concerns, lack of public awareness in developing regions, and limited technical expertise are likely to hamper market growth. Restraining reasons for IoT in the healthcare market are mainly data privacy and security concerns and lack of public awareness in developing regions coupled with less amount of technically sound experts. On the contrary increased government interests in the IoT ecosystem and notable innovation can result in expansion of this market.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=41

Overcoming these challenges in IoT in Healthcare Market would raise the quality of remote healthcare. This will help in providing better and more efficient treatment and health monitoring systems by bridging the gap between doctors, patients, and hospitals. Global IoT in Healthcare Market was valued at US$ 52.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 203.59 billion by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of IoT in Healthcare Market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Key Findings of the Report:

The Internet of Thing (IoT) technology has the potential to revolutionize the modern paper-based healthcare system by simplifying the real-time and remote monitoring access to patient data. The emergence of this new healthcare technology underscored the imminent need for innovative diagnostics and personalized therapeutic resources

Due to the increasing adoption of healthcare information systems, the increasing need to minimize medication errors and improve patient safety, and the increasing adoption of mHealth solutions for medication devices, the medical devices segment is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period.

In 2018 North America dominated the IoT in Healthcare Market. Growth is due to the growing acceptance of healthcare IT solutions, the involvement of key corporations, legislative measures such as HITECH Policy, 2009, and the availability in this area of sophisticated healthcare IT infrastructure.

The IoT in Healthcare Market is highly competitive, and is made up of several major players. The companies are introducing other business strategies, such as mergers, new product releases, acquisitions, and alliances that will help them improve their market position. The primary market participants include Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Google (Alphabet), International Business Machines Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Life Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and St. Jude Medical Inc.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=41

IoT in Healthcare Market:

By Component

Medical Device

Systems & Software

Services

Connectivity Technology

By Application

Telemedicine

Connected Imaging

Inpatient Monitoring

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/IoT-Healthcare-Market-2019-2027-41

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/