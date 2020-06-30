Infectious Disease Testing Products market report is helpful in assessing the effectiveness of advertising program and helps identify the causes of consumer resistance. It reveals the nature of demand for the firm’s product to know if the demand for the product is constant or seasonal. The report aids to know how patents, licensing agreements and other legal restrictions affect the manufacture and sale of the firm’s products. The market study of Infectious Disease Testing Products report helps minimize the risks of uncertainties and helps in taking sound decisions. The market analysis and competitor analysis helps the firm in determining the range in terms of sizes, colours, designs, and prices, etc within which its products are to be offered to the consumers.

The major players covered in the infectious disease testing products market report are Abbott, BD, bioMrieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher., DiaSorin S.p.A., Luminex Corporation., Meridian Bioscience, Quidel Corporation., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Sofina, Hologic, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa(MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analystsunderstand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Drivers: Global Infectious Disease Testing Products Market

Advancement in genomics & proteomics is expected to enhance the market growth.

Growing demand for personalized medicines, rising shift from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care testing and increasing government funded programs

Restraints:Global Infectious Disease Testing Products Market

Unfavourable reimbursement policies, high healthcare cost limiting the use of novel diagnostic techniques and poor distribution channel

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

Market Segmentation:

By Product & Service

(Assays, Kits, & Reagents, Instruments, Services & Software),

Technology

(Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Microbiology, Polymerase Chain Reaction,Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology, DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing, DNA Microarray, Other Technologies),

Disease Type

(Hepatitis, Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Chlamydia Trachomatis Genital Infection and Gonorrhea, Hospital-Acquired Infections, Human Papillomavirus, Tuberculosis, Influenza, Others),

End- Users

(Hospital/Clinical Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, Physician Offices, Academic/Research Institutes, Other End Users),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

