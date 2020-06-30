Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (IPSCs) Market Future Growth Analysis to 2027|Fate Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ViaCyte, Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, Vericel Corporation

Few of the major competitors currently working in global induced pluripotent stem cells market are FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc, Fate Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ViaCyte, Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, Vericel Corporation, KCI Licensing, Inc, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd., Organogenesis Holdings Inc, Lonza, Takara Bio Inc., Horizon Discovery Group plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Kaneka Corporation announced that they have acquired a patent in the Japan for the creation of the method to mass-culture pluripotent stem cells including iPS cells and ES cells. This will help the company to use the technology to produce high quality pluripotent stem cells which can be used in the drug and cell therapy.

In March 2015, Fujifilm announced that they have acquired Cellular Dynamics International. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand their business in the iPS cell-based drug discovery support service with the use of CDS technology. It will help them to product high- quality automatic human cells with the help of the induced pluripotent stem cells. This will help the company to be more competitive in the drug discovery and regenerative medicine.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global induced pluripotent stem cells Market Landscape

Part 04: Global induced pluripotent stem cells Market Sizing

Part 05: Global induced pluripotent stem cells Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Breakdown Of Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) Market

By Cell Type

Hepatocytes

Fibroblasts

Keratinocytes

Amniotic Cells

Neurons

Others

By Application

Drug Development

Regenerative Medicine

Toxicity Testing

Academic Research

By End-User

Academic and Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

