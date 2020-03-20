Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market Size Predicted to Reach USD 651 Million By 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Hydrazine Hydrate Market – By Concentration Level (24%-35%, 40%-55%, 60%-85%, and 100%) and By End-User (Water Treatment, Pharmaceuticals, Polymerization & Blowing Agents and Agrochemicals): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global demand for hydrazine hydratemarket in 2019 was approximately USD 466 million.The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% and is anticipated to reach around USD 651 millionby 2026.

Hydrazine hydrate is a colorless fuming liquid with a strong ammonia odor. This is harmful during inhalation and, thus, is corrosive by skin absorption to the tissue. The hydrazine hydrate produces toxic nitrogen oxides during combustion. Hydrazine hydrate is a very effective agent of reduction and a base. And is a combustible material that can burn but does not ignite easily.

The growing use of hydrazine hydrate is anticipated to drive demand in end-user industries like pharmaceuticals, water treatment,agrochemicals, and polymerization & blowing agents in the coming years. The upward demand for polymer foams in the polymer industry is also expected to push this market. The hydrazine hydrate is widely used in the agrochemical industry, which can serve as the main factor affecting the growth of global hydrazine hydrate demand.Further, the carcinogenic property of hydrazine hydrate will impact market growth over the forecast period. Nevertheless, the rising demand for hydrazine hydrate in the polymer industries is anticipated to provide ample opportunities in the coming years.

The global hydrazine hydrate market is segmented according to the level of concentration and end-user. The global market can be divided into the end-user industry based on water treatment, pharmaceuticals, polymerization & blowing agents, and agrochemicals. Hydrazine hydrate is commonly used in agrochemicals for a variety of purposes, such as insecticides, pesticides, and fungicides that are expected to increase global hydrazine production.The structural foam wood grain furniture holds the largest share for the hydrazine hydrate market, and are expected to continue their dominance over the forecast period. In addition, the hydrazine hydrate offers a wide range for increasing the use of hydrazine hydrate globally by adding rigid foam wood grain furniture.

The Asia Pacific represented a significant share of the hydrazine hydrate market worldwide in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing demand for hydrazine hydrate within the timeframe forecasted. The agrochemical and polymer industries comprise the largest share of the Asia Pacific region, which is expected to increase hydrazine hydrate demand in the coming years.In addition, manufacturers based in China are manufacturing hydrazine hydrate to extend their existing production facilities to meet local hydrazine hydrate needs, mainly used in the polymer industry to produce azodicarbonamide (ADC). The Middle East and African economies are expected to show respectable growth in demand for hydrazine hydrate in the years ahead. Latin America is expected to experience moderate growth in the forecast period due to the rise of the polymer industries.

Some of the major market players of the hydrazine hydrate market are Otsuka-MGC Chemical Company, Lonza Group Limited, Weifang, Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Inc., YAXING Chemical Co Ltd., Arkema SA, LANXESS, Japan Fine Chemical Inc., Hunan Zhuzhou Chemical Industry Group Company Ltd., Tanshang Chen Hong Industrial Co., Ltd.,YibinTianyuan Group Co. Ltd., and Others.

This report segments the hydrazine hydrate market as follows:

Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market: By Concentration Level Segmentation Analysis

24%-35%

40%-55%

60%-85%

100%

Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis

Water Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Polymerization & Blowing Agents

Agrochemicals

Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



