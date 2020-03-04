Global Hydraulic Power Unit Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period from 2020-2027

The global hydraulic power unit market is expected to grow from USD 6.03 billion in 2019 to USD 7.69 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period from 2020-2027.

Hydraulic power units is a self-contained system that generally includes a fluid reservoir, a motor, and a pump and works by applying hydraulic pressure needed to drive motors, cylinders, and other complementary parts. Some of the important factors that influence a hydraulic power unit’s performance are power capacity, pressure limits, and reservoir volume. In addition, its physical characteristics, including power supply, pumping strength, and size, are also significant considerations. Hydraulic power units has various applications in computerized numerical control (CNC), lifts, presses, saws, machine tools, and in other construction equipment such as fork lifters, cranes, crushers, and excavators among others.

Rising construction and increasing production capacities of oil fields are some of the key factors propelling the growth of market. In addition to this, growing stress on the agricultural sector, further driving the growth of hydraulic power units market. It has witness the considerable demand for the implementation in hydraulic machineries, as it can generate a significant quantum of power to initiate mostly any type of hydraulic ram. In addition to this, they are applied in agricultural equipment, paper mill machinery, oil exploration, oil spill clean-up equipment, industrial process, marine equipment, construction equipment, and theatrical & production equipment. With rising demand for these machineries, the hydraulic power unit market is expected to witness high growth as a result of rapid industrialization. However, increasing cases of product failure is anticipated to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Type segment includes less than 0.75 GPM, 0.75 – 4 GPM, 4-10 GPM, and 10 – 21 GPM and above 21GPM. Above 21GPM segment held largest market share of 36.25% and valued at USD 2.17 billion in 2019. Application segment includes construction machinery, aerospace, metallurgical and engineering vehicles. Construction machinery segment held the largest market share of 34.51% in 2019. Increasing construction and agricultural activities, along with the replacement of old HPUs has increased the market share of the construction segment in the global hydraulic power unit market. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of 37.87% in 2019, owing to huge upcoming infrastructural projects, increasing demand for agricultural outputs and growing housing developments.

The major companies for the global hydraulic power unit market are Eaton, Poclain Hydraulics, Husqvarna, Stanley Infrastructure, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Weber Hydraulik, HYDAC, Bosch Rexroth, Bucher Hydraulics, Brevini Fluid Power, Atlas Copco, Dynex, Kohler Engines, Hydraproducts, Jining Roadway Machinery, Fast Flow Pump, JCB Beaver, Hydratight, ICS Blount, Foster Manufacturing and Matweld among others.

In October 2017, Eaton Corp., announced that it has completed the acquisition of Internormen Technology Group, a major player in hydraulic filtration and instrumentation, to expand its global strength in the hydraulic power unit market.

