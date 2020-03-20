Global Hybrid Imaging Market Comprehensive Analysis By 2027| Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION & Others

Hybrid imaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 7.7 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising government initiative to enhance the development of multimodal or hybrid diagnostic imaging devices will create new opportunity for the market.

This Hybrid imaging business research report serves the purpose of businesses of making enhanced decisions, deal with marketing of goods or services, and achieve better profitability by prioritizing market goals. With the use of up to date and verified tools and techniques, complex market insights are organized in simpler version in this Hybrid imaging market document for the better understanding of end user. To gain insightful analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the commercial landscape, this document is the perfect. Hybrid imaging market report assesses the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

The major players covered in the hybrid imaging market report are GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Bruker, Mediso Ltd, MILabs B.V., PerkinElmer Inc., FUJIFILM Visualsonics, Inc, Cubresa Inc., Amber Diagnostics., Atlantis Wordwide, Hitachi, Ltd., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation: Global Hybrid Imaging Market

By Technology

(X-ray Imaging Systems, Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners, Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems, Nuclear Imaging Systems),

Application

(Oncology, Radiology, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Others),

Type

(PET/CT systems, SPET/CT systems, PET/MR systems, OCT/Fundus Imaging System, Others),

End- User

(Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Market Drivers:

Rising cases of chronic diseases is expected to enhance the market growth.

Rising demand for PET/CT hybrid imaging, increasing usage of hybrid imaging in clinical application due to their functional & anatomic imaging abilities.

Rising research activities in hybrid applications and growing popularity of time of flight-hybrid image systems

Market Restraints:

High cost of the hybrid imaging devices,

Increasing issues associated with the radiation exposure, and dearth of skilled & trained professionals

