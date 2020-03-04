Global Hemp Seed Oil Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.33% during the forecast period from 2020-2027

The global hemp seed oil market is expected to grow from USD 81.58 million in 2019 to USD 967.03 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 36.33% during the forecast period from 2020-2027.

Hemp seeds are produced from the hemp plant, Cannabis sativa L. Hemp is commonly confused with marijuana, as it belongs to the same family, the two plants are quite different from each other. Hemp seeds contain less than 1% of the psychoactive drugs while marijuana contain more than 20%.

Growing demand for hemp seed oil in the food and beverage industry is one of the key factor driving the growth of market. In addition to this, rising applications of hemp seed oil in the cosmetics and personal care industry, further augmenting the growth of market. Hemp seed oil is widely being used in the personal care and pharmaceutical products, as it contains proteins, unsaturated fatty acids, omega 3 and omega 6. However, lack of processing facilities and planting & harvesting equipment could hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Type segment includes food grade and pharmaceutical grade. Food grade held largest market share of 58.90% and valued at USD 47.32 million in 2019. Hemp seed oil is rich in omega-6 and omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids. In fact, it’s the only edible oil that contains greater than 80% polyunsaturated essential fatty acids. Linoleic acid (LA) and linolenic acid (LNA) are found in a ratio of 3:1, which is widely believed by nutritionists to be the optimal ratio. Another benefit of hemp seed oil is the high levels of vitamin E. On average, 100g of hemp seed oil contains 100–150mg of vitamin E. This vitamin is known for its antioxidant properties. Application segment includes food, cosmetic and pharmaceutical. Cosmetic segment held the largest market share of 47.77% in 2019. The presence of omega 3 and omega 6 in skin care products create the perfect balance for optimal skin health and the addition of linoleic acid can help reduce inflammation and aid in acne treatment. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, India and South America. North America held the largest market share of 35.09% in 2019, owing to highest consumption of hemp seed oil in the countries such as U.S. and Canada.

The major companies for the global hemp seed oil market are ENDOCA, Hemp Oil Canada, Suyash Herbs, Gaia Botanicals, Isodiol, Medical Marijuana, Aurora Cannabis (AC), Cannoid, Canopy Growth Corporation, CV Sciences, IRIE CBD, Elixinol, NuLeaf Naturals, PharmaHemp, and Folium Bioscience among others.

In the September 2019, CV Sciences, Inc. announced expansion of its brand, PlusCBD Oil, with the launch of seven new body care products at Natural Products Expo East to offer innovative solutions to consumer who are seeking alternatives to traditional body care. Each body care product is free from artificial dyes and fragrances, phthalates, sulfates, parabens and certified by US Hemp Authority.

