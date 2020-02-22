Global Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts Market 2020 – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Trends – IndexMarketsResearch.com

New York–(BCCourier)–New 2020 Report on Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts Market size | Index Market Research by Applications (Mining, Industrial, Construction, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Others), by Type (Multiply Fabric Conveyer Belts, Steel Cord Conveyor Belts, Solid Woven Conveyor Belts), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026″. Leading Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts Market Players Included In The Report Are: Continental AG, Bridgestone, Fenner, Yokohama, Zhejiang Double Arrow, Sempertrans, Bando, Baoding Huayue, Zhejiang Sanwei, Shandong Phoebus, Wuxi Boton, Zhangjiagang Huashen, HSIN YUNG, Fuxin Shuangxiang, Anhui Zhongyi, QingDao Rubber Six, Hebei Yichuan, Smiley Monroe

The global Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts market was valued at 3723.40 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 4237.05 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.18% between 2016 and 2022. A conveyor belt is the carrying medium of a belt conveyor system (often shortened to belt conveyor). This report mainly focuses on the heavy duty conveyor belts for heavy duty. The covering material of heavy duty conveyor belts mainly used rubber and the skeleton material is nylon or steel wire. Heavy duty conveyor belts are widely used in steel, coal, cement, electricity, ports, mining, building materials and other industries.

The analysts forecast the CAGR overall rate percentages of Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts Market to grow over the period 2020-2026.

Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts can be divided into three categories: Multiply Fabric Conveyer Belts type, Steel Cord Conveyor Belts type and Solid Woven Conveyor Belts type. Multiply Fabric Conveyer Belts type accounted for the highest proportion in sales market, with a figure of 55.33% in 2017, followed by Solid Woven Conveyor Belts type, account for 28.21% and Steel Cord Conveyor Belts type account for 16.46%.

The Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts market report enumerates quite some details about the factors impacting the industry, influence of technological developments on the vertical, risks, as well as the threats that substitutes present to the industry players. The sales market share of global Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts in Mining use, Industrial use, Construction use, Transportation use, Oil & Gas use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 38.10%, 19.33%, 18.79%, 8.24%, 5.20% and 10.34% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts market has the most promising sales prospects in Mining use.

The global Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts Market research report offers a comprehensive market evaluation. The current market size, development rate, and value chain analysis within the Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts Market are also highlighted in this report. The global Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts Market is segmented North America ( United States), Europe ( Germany, France, UK), Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India), Latin America ( Brazil), The Middle East & Africa on the basis of region. To illustrate the competitive and significant view of the global Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts Market, the latest market research report makes use of numerous methodological strategies including Porter’s five forces analysis.

IMR research center data shows that Asia-Pacific is the biggest contributor to the Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts revenue market, accounting for 38.34% of the total global market with a revenue of 1909.44 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 27.27% with a revenue of 1357.95 million USD. Continental AG is the largest company in the global Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts market, accounted for 18.07% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Bridgestone and Fenner, accounted for 15.63% and 7.59% of the revenue market share in 2017.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, system type, application, anchorage and depth.

