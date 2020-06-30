Global Healthcare IT Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends 2020-2027|eClinicalWorks, GENERAL ELECTRIC, GREENWAY HEALTH, LLC., Infor, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Healthcare It Market Is Expected To Gain Market Growth In The Forecast Period Of 2020 To 2027. Data Bridge Market Research Analyses The Market To Account To Usd 607.48 Billion By 2027 Growing At A Cagr Of 15.85% In The Above-Mentioned Forecast Period. The Increase In Technological Know-How, Growing Volume Of Patient Data, And Demand For Quick And Efficient Healthcare Processes And Systems Will Help In Driving The Growth Of The Healthcare It Market.

The major players covered in the healthcare IT market report are Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers AG, Agfa-Gevaert Group, athenahealth, Inc., eClinicalWorks, GENERAL ELECTRIC, GREENWAY HEALTH, LLC., Infor, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NXGN Management, LLC, Oracle, Siilo, BigHealth, Vida Health, SWORD Health, NOVIGENIX SA, Lantum, BD ROWA, Bioaxis.com, Ada Health GmbH,, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Scope of Market

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of healthcare IT market and by in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

Analysis of the various growth opportunities in the Global healthcare IT Market for stakeholders and to provide details of competitive landscape for significant players

Competitive Analysis of the top Competitors operating in the market space along with analyzing the latest trends and business strategies used by various Companies.

Growth of the Global healthcare IT Market industry across various geographies such as the North America Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key points related to the focus on healthcare IT market like product definition, variety of application, Revenue and demand and supply statistics.

Key Points:

Epic Systems Corporation is going to dominate the global healthcare IT market followed by McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Carestream Health and Siemens AG.

The HCIT outsourcing services segment is dominating the global healthcare IT market.

Medical image processing and analysis systems segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Global Healthcare IT Market

The global healthcare IT market is segmented on the basis of products & services into HCIT outsourcing services, healthcare provider solutions and healthcare payer solutions. In 2018, HCIT outsourcing services are expected to dominate the healthcare IT market with 45.4% market share and growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The healthcare provider solutions are further segmented on the basis of clinical solutions and non-clinical solutions.

The clinical solutions are further sub segmented into electronic health records medical image processing and analysis systems, picture archiving and communication systems, radiology information systems, laboratory information systems, vendor neutral archive, computerized physician order entry, clinical decision support systems, specialty management information systems, healthcare IT integration systems, practice management systems, radiation dose management and others.

The non-clinical solutions are also sub segmented into healthcare information exchange, revenue cycle management solutions, financial management systems, population health management solutions, medical document management solutions, pharmacy information systems, workforce management systems and healthcare analytics.

The global healthcare IT market is segmented based on end users into providers and payers. In 2018, providers segment is estimated to cross USD 234,006.24 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR in the assessment period.

Providers are further sub segmented into hospitals, home healthcare, diagnostic centres, ambulatory surgical centres and pharmacies. Payers are further sub segmented into public and private.

The global healthcare IT market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

