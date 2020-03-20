Business
Global Healthcare BPO Market Market Share 2020-2026 Accenture, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Firstsource Solutions.
The Global Healthcare BPO Market market worth about xx billion USD in 2020 and it is expected to reach xx billion USD in 2026 with an average growth rate of x%. United States is the largest production of Healthcare BPO Market Market and consumption region in the world, Europe also play important roles in global Healthcare BPO Market market while China is fastest growing region.
Geographically, Healthcare BPO Market market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue. The major regions involved in Healthcare BPO Market Market are (United States, EU, China, and Japan).
Leading companies reviewed in the Healthcare BPO Market report are:
Accenture
Cognizant Technology Solutions
Firstsource Solutions.
Gebbs Healthcare Solutions,
Genpact
IBM
Infosys
Invensis Technologies.
Lonza
Omega Healthcare
Quintiles IMS Holdings,
R1 RCM
Tata Consultancy Services
WNS (Holdings)
Xerox
Healthcare BPO Market Market Product Type Segmentation As Provided Below:
Provider Service Segment
Revenue Cycle Management
Patient Enrollment
Patient Care
Medical Transcription
Device Monitoring
Medical Imaging
Payer Service Segment
Claims Management Services
Claims Adjudication Services
Claims Settlement Services
Information Management Services
Claims Repricing
Claims Investigation Services
Claims Indexing Services
Fraud Detection and Management
Integrated Front-End Services and Back-Office Operations
Member Management Services
Product Development and Business Acquisition Services
Provider Management Services
Care Management
Billing and Accounts Management Services
HR Services
Pharmaceutical Service Segment
Research & Development
Manufacturing
Non-Clinical Services
Supply Chain Management & Logistics
Sales and Marketing Services
Other Non-Clinical Functions
Finally, The global research document on the Healthcare BPO Market Market discovers a large set of information regarding the competitive business environment and other substantial components. The prime aim of these major competitors is to focus on improved technologies and newer innovations.