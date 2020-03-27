Global Hair Gel Market Market 2020-2026 |Evolving opportunities with Influential Players- L’Oreal, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao, Procter & Gamble

Hair Gel Market Market Overview:

Data Bridge Market Research recently added “ Hair Gel Market Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026″ in his database. Global Hair Gel Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.79 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.49 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. The hair gel market is anticipated to grow due to the rising awareness regarding personal grooming. The people in urban areas are more concerned towards the latest fashion styles, trends and various brands.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

L’Oreal International, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Company, AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Bio Ionic, Avon Products, Inc., Alberto Balsam, Beauty Elite Group, mandom corp., COTY INC., Kérastase, Maestro’s Classic, Tasha Industries and DevCare Solutions, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Revlon, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., SkinFood, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bayer AG, Clarins, Alticor Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Yves Rocher, Maybelline New York and Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd.

By Product (Water, Cream),

By Gender (Male, Female),

By Application (Curly Hair, Straight Hair),

By Distribution Channel (Warehouse Clubs, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Variety Stores, Online Retail, Department Stores, Others)

The hair gel market is anticipated to grow due to the rising awareness regarding personal grooming. The people in urban areas are more concerned towards the latest fashion styles, trends and various brands. Hair gel helps in protecting the hair from pollution & other impurities. The need for cleansing and conditioning of hair arises as everyday travelling of people makes one’s hair unmanageable and dirty. To cater this need, the hair gels are very important and various companies are coming up with more innovations and varieties.

Market Drivers:

Rising preference of foreign brands among the working women and men is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing number of fashion concerned people across the world is also expected to stimulate the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness regarding different latest and creative styles is expected to restrain the market growth

Growing awareness related to the possible side-effects of using chemicals is also expected to hamper the market growth

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, L’Oréal Paris launched a new hair care brand line Elvive which helps in reviving all kinds of hair damage. This strategy has helped in expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In December 2017, Kao USA Inc. signed an agreement for acquiring Oribe Hair Care, LLC to its impressive stable & luxury brand range. This strategy would help in the expansion of company and also would enhance its customer base.

Reasons to choose this report:

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape. Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others. Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales. Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments. Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends. Emerging key segments and regions Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods. Porter’s five force analysis of the market, highlighting the efficiency of purchasers and sellers to develop efficient growth strategies. The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Hair Gel MarketMarket on global and regional level.



