Global Gun Sight Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period from 2020-2027

The global gun sight market is expected to grow from USD 740.53 million in 2019 to USD 1135.65 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period from 2020-2027.

Gun sight is a device that aid in aiming a firearm and include form such as simple iron sights on pistols and the more complex front and rear sights on target and high-powered sporting rifles. Front sights are usually fixed and rear sights movable so they can be adjusted both for elevation and for windage. Gun sight are used in small arms and heavier handheld weapons such as the squad automatic weapons, man-portable carbines, rifles, shoulder-launched weapons, and automatic grenade launchers.

The increasing prevalence of red dot sight in the military and growing demand in telescope and cameras are factors contributing towards gun sight market growth. In addition to this, the emergence of physical activity like paintball is increasing the demand for gun sights, further boosting the growth of market. Furthermore, the ability to rapidly shift focus from the target to the sights has increased the use in other applications such as include defense, firearms and shooting training. However, high cost of gun sight devices is anticipated to hinder the growth of market over the forecast period.

The market has been segmented on the basis of product, application and region. Product segment includes optical and mechanical. Optical segment held largest market share of 53.98% and valued at USD 392.78 million in 2019. Optical gun sights will become an increasingly important aspect of military and civilian small arms development in the coming years. Such optics have already given dramatic improvement to accuracy and hit probability in larger military systems. Application segment includes hunting, military, competitive shooting, law enforcement situations, and other. Military segment held the largest market share of 69.49% in 2019. Gunsight are used in small arms and heavier handheld weapons such as the man-portable carbines, rifles, squad automatic weapons, shoulder-launched weapons, and automatic grenade launchers. This adoption of gun sights has increased the market share of military in the global gun sights market. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest market share of 39.22% in 2019. Countries such as the US and Canada are contributing to the maximum share of the market in the North America. The US has developed multiple application-specific programs for thermal weapon sight. The market will continue to witness growth in the region during the estimated period because countries such as the US are focusing on enhancing striking accuracy by integrating sights with computing devices and thermal imaging goggle.

The major companies for the global gun sight market are Aimpoint AB, Leupold & Stevens, Inc., Schmidt & Bender GmbH & Co. KG, EOTech Inc., Burris Company, Inc., Nightforce Optics, Inc., Bushnell Inc., U.S. Optics Inc., KAHLES GMBH, and Vortex Optics among others.

In June 2018, Aimpoint AB announced the release of the Aimpoint ACRO Series, an all-new line of red dot sights for compact pistol mounted reflex optics.

