Global Green Tea Market Expected to Reach USD 20,000 Million By 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Green Tea Market By Type (Iced Green Tea, Green Tea Bags, Loose-Leaf, Green Tea Instant Mixes, and Others), By Flavor (Basil, Lemon, Cinnamon, Aloe Vera, Vanilla, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, and Others), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global green tea market in 2019 was approximately USD 13,000 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% and is anticipated to surpass USD 20,000 Million by 2026.

Fresh mature leaves & leaf buds of the Camellia sinensis plant are dried and crushed to form green tea powder. Green tea was originated in China but its demand, production, and consumption activities have expanded worldwide. Owing to the constantly surging health concerns among the global population along with the wide range of health benefits of regular consumption of green tea, the global green tea market growth is projected to escalate throughout the forecast period.

Request to Access Free Sample @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-green-tea-market-by-type-iced-green-788

(The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on demand).

This Free report sample includes:

The report covers present status and future prospects.

The report analyses market trends, size, and forecast in different geographically.

The report provides market competition overview among the Top companies.

The report provides a complete analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities.

Example pages from the report.

FnF research methodology.

The global demand for green tea has tremendously increased in the past few years, as the significant share of the population has opted for a healthy lifestyle. Green tea seems to be highly beneficial for obese patients & people facing cardiovascular problems. Therefore, the considerable expansion of the global patient pool offers huge business opportunities for industry players in the coming years. However, the key factors impeding the global green tea market are the lack of awareness regarding the health benefits of green tea along with the high market price of green tea compared to black tea.

Make An Inquiry About This Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-green-tea-market-by-type-iced-green-788

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The “green tea bags” under type segment is majorly driving the global market

In 2019, the “green tea bags” category under the product type segment held the major revenue share generated by the global green tea market. Green tea bags are widely preferred by consumers owing to their convenience. Consumers can make instant green tea simply by pouring a tea bag in hot or warm water. Moreover, these tea bags are easy to carry and store. All the aforementioned advantages of green tea bag fuel the demand for the product type segment.

The lemon-flavored green tea is witnessing a significant growth among all the available flavored green teas

With the addition of lemon juice ingredients, the medicinal properties of green tea are enhanced. Lemon juice is considered as a rich source of vitamin C along with strong anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. Moreover, the lemon soothes the bitter flavor of green tea. Therefore, consumers prefer lemon-flavored green tea to other flavors.

Explore Complete TOC/ Ask for Customization @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-green-tea-market-by-type-iced-green-788

(This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team, to customize your report according to research needs).

Some of the key players driving the global green tea market areNestle S.A., Unilever Group, Numi Organic Tea, DSM Nutritional Products, Tetley GB Ltd., Oregon Chai Inc., AMORE Pacific Corp., Tata Global Beverage, Northern tea Merchants Ltd., and Associated British Foods LLC, among others.

This report segments the global green tea market as follows:

Global Green Tea Market: Type Segmentation Analysis

Iced Green Tea

Green Tea Bags

Loose-Leaf

Green Tea Instant Mixes

Others

Global Green Tea Market: Flavor Segmentation Analysis

Basil

Lemon

Cinnamon

Aloe Vera

Vanilla

Others

Global Green Tea Market: Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis

Online

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Others

Global Green Tea Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com