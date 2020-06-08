Global Green Logistics Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% till 2027 Owing to an increase in the use of electric vehicles as they produce zero-emission to the environment

With increasing environmental concern, logistics companies are increasingly using electric vehicles for transportation of goods thus increasing the penetration of ‘green” in logistics industry which is subsequently driving the global green logistics market. Since 2000, electric vehicles are operational. In general logistics companies use conventional internal combust engine automobiles for their transportation needs. Electric vehicles have several environmental benefits over conventional internal combust engine automobiles including reduction of air pollution, especially in cities. Conventional vehicles emit harmful pollutants including organic compounds, hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide (CO), ozone, lead, and various oxides of nitrogen – Nitrous Oxide (N 2 O), Nitrogen Monoxide (NO), Dinitrogen Trioxide (N 2 O 3 ), Nitrogen Dioxide (NO 2 ), Dinitrogen Pentoxide (N 2 O 5 ) and Dinitrogen Tetroxide (N 2 O 4 ) among others. All these pollutants have a very harmful effect on the environment.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=445

Globally there is a surge in demand for electric vehicles from various industries. Adoption of electric vehicles in logistics industry has risen in Europe. In May 2012, the European Commission launched a project ENCLOSE (ENergy efficiency in City LOgistics Services for small and mid-sized European Historic Towns) with the objective of sensitizing stakeholders and general public in use of sustainable urban logistics in Europe’s small and mid-sized historic towns. ENCLOSE project was operational in 13 European countries – Austria, Bulgaria, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Romania, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands and the UK. ENCLOSED project ran till November 2014. In Europe, transportation accounted for 25.0% of carbon di-oxide emissions in the environment. Road transportation accounts for more than 70.0% of carbon di-oxide emission to environment. All these lead to European Union (EU) developing strategies for sustainable urban logistics plan (SULP). In 2008 as per research done in the UK by the Department for Business Enterprise & Regulatory Reform conclude that electric vehicles have the potential to reduce carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40.0%. Moreover, according to the report published by the European environment agency on 22nd November 2018, battery electric cars emit fewer greenhouse gases and air pollutants over their entire life cycle than petrol and diesel cars. Thus, electric vehicles are used globally as an alternative of conventional internal combust engine automobiles which is increasing the market size of global green logistics market.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=445

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global green logistics market. The green logistics market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Global green logistics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to penalties imposed by government on non-compliance of the standard set for the companies for harming the environment.

An increase in the use of electric vehicles as they produce zero-emission to the environment is driving the global green logistics market.

Some of the players operating in the Global green logistics market are 20Cube Logistics Pte Ltd, Al Futtaim Logistics, Bolloré Logistics, Bowling Green Logistics, DHL International GmbH, Express Freight Management, Fujitsu Limited, Go Green Logistics, Hupac Group, KLG Europe, Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Peter Green Chilled, The Green Group, Transervice Logistics Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Westerman Multimodal Logistics among others.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=445

Global Green Logistics Market:

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Supply Chain Process

Transportation Inbound Logistics Outbound Logistics Disposal and Reverse Logistics

Warehousing and Material Handling

Packaging

By Industry

Retail and Consumer Goods

Semiconductor and Electronics

Chemical and Material

Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Farming and Agriculture

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

For More Information Visit@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Green-Logistics-Market-2019-2027-445