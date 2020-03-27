Global Gluconates Market 2019:Comprehensive Analysis By FUSO CHEMICAL CO. LTD., Jost Chemical Co, Abbott, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc

Global Gluconates Market By Gluconate Type (Calcium, Sodium, Potassium, Magnesium, Zinc, Copper, Others), Product (, Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Others), Application (Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Animal Feed, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The Gluconates market report keenly considers the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa to analyse the data. Thus, this market research report encompasses various parameters of the market. The analysis and estimations carried out via this Gluconates report helps to get the details about the product launches, future products, joint ventures, marketing strategy, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effect of the same on sales, marketing, promotions, revenue, import, export, and CAGR values.

Market Analysis: Global Gluconates Market

The global gluconates market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gluconates market are FUSO CHEMICAL CO. LTD., Jost Chemical Co, Abbott, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc., George S. Coyne Chemical Co., Inc., PMP Fermentation Products, Inc., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Shandong Xinhong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Roquette Frères, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Glucona America, Inc, Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck and Co., Inc., WG Critical Care, LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among others.

Market Definition: Global Gluconates Market

The gluconates are salts of gluconic acid which are used as ingredients in chemical, pharmaceutical and food & beverages companies to make their products. The increasing demand for pharmaceutical products is increasing the demand for gluconates. There are different types of gluconates available, which enhances the market demand. Gluconates possess high level of health benefits and are increasingly used in pharmaceutical products.

Market Drivers:

Rising usage of gluconates in pharmaceutical and food & beverages products drives the market growth

Growing number of fitness enthusiasts due to which calcium gluconate demand is increasing will drive this market growth

Gluconates are of different types and can be used according to type of deficiency, it also offers wide range and applications; this factor will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing prices of pharmaceutical and food & beverages products can be restraining factor in the growth of gluconate based products

Sometimes allergic reactions like nausea, constipation, vomiting can hamper the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Gluconates Market

By Gluconate Type

Calcium

Sodium

Potassium

Magnesium

Zinc

Copper

Others

By Product Type

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary supplements

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Animal Feed

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany Sweden Poland Denmark Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea New Zealand Vietnam India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Development in the Market:

In January 2019, WG Critical Care launched calcium gluconate injection bags which are premixed with sodium chloride. These bags are in 100ml packing with two variants of 1000mg and 2000mg per 50ml and 100ml respectively. Calcium gluconate injections are used in medical applications. This injection is FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) approved and has 24 months shelf life hence this product will help the company to grow in terms of revenue and profit.

