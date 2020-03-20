Global Geogrids Market Expected to Reach USD 2700 Million in 2026: Facts and Factors

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Geogrids Market –By Application (Railroad stabilization, Road Industry, Soil Reinforcement, Retaining Walls and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global demand for geogridsmarket in 2019 was approximately USD 1200 Million.The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% and is anticipated to reach around USD 2700 Millionby 2026.

Geogrids are engineered polymers that are filled with sheets of high-density polypropylene or polyethylene, or different high persistent polymers that are noted and glazed.Uniaxial geogrids provide a small force that retains an aperture structure in the machine’s cross-direction, whereas biaxial behaves the same as uniaxial standards, providing equal power in the direction of the machine cross and parallel.For widespread applications, as one aspect imparts on the other, engineers had engineered complex material by mixing geogrids to soil or geotechnical material through this whole method.As compared among others, geogrids provide decreased life cycle price and is economical. For soil reinforcement the least elongation with high tensile strength is sufficient.

The driving factor behind the geogrids market is the application in roadways and railway products owing to the increasing infrastructure sector. Government initiative and funding support geogridmarket growth. Increasing high-quality design specifications are anticipated to raise the geogrid market. However, the patent limitations in product designs are hindering the market growth. Unskilled civil designers and engineers, and underdeveloped countriesthe do not focus on R&D, are hampering the market growth.In the forecast period, the industrial, mining, and oil industries will expand opportunities for the geogrid sector. In recent times developing countries are experiencing radical transformation. In addition, the market remains competitive owing to unexploited opportunities with increasing demand for infrastructure.

Geogrids market is segmented on the basis of applications and regions. The application segment is divided into different categories such as soil reinforcement, railroad stabilization, retaining walls, road industry, and others. Geosynthetics the form of geogrids are used in soil reinforcement,geosynthetics items consistently have discrete aperture selection and high tensile strength. Amplified soil and geogrid interface is accomplished by openings built on either side which allows direct contact. The use of geogrids in road construction had reduced the aggregate material thickness.Due to the function, cost and load-bearing ability of geogrid materials, the road industry emerged as a potential segment. Huge productivity and curtail maintenance of highways and oil & gas sites are factors of the geogrid m

The U.S. is dominant in North America and globally due to the significant share in the geogrid market. Since 2015, China has emerged as a significant competitor in the geogrid industry. Almost 50% of the market share is occupied by the US and China in 2016 and it is expected that they will be the leading consumers in 2026. The growth of the geogrid market in Asia-Pacific and North America can be attributed to the growing end-users of road and railway segment.

The major players ofthe geogrids market include ACE Geosynthetics Enterprise Co., Ltd.,Hueskar Inc., NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Low & Bonar PLC,Colbond Inc.,Tensar International Corporation, and Strata Systems among others.

This report segments the geogrid smarket as follows:

Global Geogrids Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Railroad stabilization

Road Industry

Soil Reinforcement

Retaining Walls

Others

Global Geogrids Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



