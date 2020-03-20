Global GCC Tank Trailers Market Size Will Hit USD 42 Million by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Tank Trailers Market – By Type (CO2 Semi Trailer and Specialty Trailers) and By Application (Refrigerated Gases, Liquefied Gases, Chemicals, and Others): GCC Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the GCC demand for tank trailersmarket in 2019 was approximately USD 28 Million.The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% and is anticipated to reach around USD 42 Millionby 2026.

Trailers are the unpowered vehicles used to transport goods by towing through powered vehicles. Trailers are pulled by hitches, which are further trailed by cars, trucks, traction engines, and others. There are various types of trailers such as tank trailers, enclosed trailers, dump trailers, and flatbed trailers among others. Tank trucks are large, and can be non-insulated or insulated, non-pressurized or pressurized, and designed for single or multiple loads. Today, the trailer manufacturers are integrating telematics technology in trailers to allow easy management of trailers for customers.

Request to Access Free Sample @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/tank-trailers-market-by-type-co2-semi-trailer-750

(The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on demand).

This Free report sample includes:

The report covers present status and future prospects.

The report analyses market trends, size, and forecast in different geographically.

The report provides market competition overview among the Top companies.

The report provides a complete analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities.

Example pages from the report.

FnF research methodology.

Rapid urbanization, especially in developing countries of GCC, is one of the major factors driving the demand for logistics, thereby, propelling the tank trailers market. Emerging countries such as Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia has observed the highest growth in the urban population in the historic period. The increased demand from the several end-user industries for chemicals, CO2 gases, and other products, has extended the logistical supply chains, supporting the demand for tank trailers. The rapidly growing oil & gas industry is also anticipated to drive the GCC tank trailers market. The UAE is the seventh-largest producer of crude oil in the world and the fourth-largest petroleum liquids producer in the OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries). Furthermore, the UAE holds the 7th largest gas reserve worldwide. Therefore, this is likely to increase the demand for tank trailers for importing, exporting, and transporting of these products. However, the high maintenance cost associated with tank trailers may hinder market growth. Nevertheless, tank trailer manufacturers are increasingly manufacturing lightweight trailers in line with changing regulations in the industry. Therefore, this is projected to offer lucrative opportunities in the upcoming years.

Make An Inquiry About This Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/tank-trailers-market-by-type-co2-semi-trailer-750

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

In 2019, specialty trailers category dominated the GCC tank trailers market accounting for more than 36% of the share. Specialty trailers are largely used to transport specialty liquefied gases such as ammonia, chlorine, mercaptan, sulfur dioxide, refrigerants, and bromine. Moreover, the demand for CO2 semi trailer is also expected to increase considerably owing to the increasing consumption of CO2 in refrigeration and cooling purposes. Liquefied gases accounted for the significant share of the GCC tank trailers market. The rising need for tank trailers in the gas industry in countries like Oman, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia is estimated to boost the overall market growth. Additionally, the rapid growth in the production of the chemical in GCC countries has further propelled the demand for tank trailers. It has been observed that the chemical production in GCC has expanded dramatically at a CAGR of 10.7% from 1978 to 2018.

Explore Complete TOC/ Ask for Customization @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/tank-trailers-market-by-type-co2-semi-trailer-750

(This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team, to customize your report according to research needs).

The key players operating in the GCC tank trailers market are Gorica, CDL Trailers, Al Mutlak Metal Industries, UEACO, ALMAJDOUIE Steel Industries, Al Rajhi Corporation, Juffali, Capital Manufacturing LLC, NAS Trailers, and NEXA Trailers among Others.

This report segments the Tank Trailers market as follows:

GCC Tank Trailers Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

CO2 Semi Trailer

Specialty Trailers

GCC Tank Trailers Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Refrigerated Gases

Liquefied Gases

Chemicals

Others

GCC Tank Trailers Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis(Customizable)

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com