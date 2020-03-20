Global Flight Simulator Market Set to Grow USD 8 Billion By 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Flight Simulator Market By Type (Flight Training Devices, Flight Simulators, Flight Simulator Training, Flight Mission Simulators, Full Flight Simulators, Fixed Base Simulators, Virtual Flight Training, and Line Flight Training), By Platform [Training Aircraft, Military Aircraft Simulator, Special Mission Aircraft, Helicopter Simulator, Commercial Aircraft Simulator, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Simulator, Narrow Body Aircraft, Regional Transport Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Transport/Tanker Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, and Combat Aircraft], By Solution (Services, Products, Software, Hardware, Software Upgrade, and Hardware Upgrade), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global flight simulator market exceeded USD 4.5 Billion 2019. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% and is anticipated to hit USD 8 Billion by 2026.

A flight simulator is an imitated cockpit of an aircraft primarily used for flight training purposes. The flight simulator creates a counterfeit environment of flight operations starting from takeoff to landing. It is considered one of the finest forms of virtual reality. Through flight simulator, the pilots and crewmembers can get hands-on-experience of operating flights in a much safer and cost-effective manner. Likewise, the pilots are trained to handle the flight in different artificially generated complex situations.

The flight simulator has started gaining importance in commercial as well as the military sector from the last decade. Through the advanced virtual reality technologies, sophisticated computers, and visual effects, the manufacturers have succeeded in simulating the outside view from the cockpit. The key factors fueling the demand for flight simulators are the huge operational costs for conducting flights for training purposes and it is a safer & secure way of training the pilots without any loss of lives.

The “commercial aircraft” category under the platform segment to dominate the global flight simulator market for the next few years

The commercial aircraft category of the platform segment is anticipated to hold the leading position in the global flight simulator market from 2020 to 2026. The key factor driving the commercial aircraft segment of the market is the considerable hike in the global air passenger traffic. As this bulging air traffic fuels the demand for more commercial aircraft, it needs the organization of more training sections for the commercial pilots, which is one of the leading factors propelling the global flight simulator market.

The Asia Pacific market to lead the global flight simulator market during the study timeframe

The Asia Pacific flight simulator market growth is attributed to the wide adoption of UAVs and commercial aircraft for deliveries. Substantially rising per capita income and adoption of western lifestyle are flourishing the demand for air travel across the region, thereby propelling the flight simulator market.

Some of the key players driving the global flight simulator market are FlightSafety International, IndraSistemas, Thales Group, Boeing Company, Raytheon Company, L-3 Communications, Frasca International, Airbus Group, SIMCOM Aviation Training, CAE, Precision Flight Controls, Collins Aerospace, TRU Simulation + Training, and Avion Group, among others.

This report segments the global flight simulator market as follows:

Global Flight Simulator Market: Type Segmentation Analysis

Flight Training Devices

Flight Simulators

Flight Simulator Training

Flight Mission Simulators

Full Flight Simulators

Fixed Base Simulators

Virtual flight training

Line flight training

Global Flight Simulator Market: Platform Segmentation Analysis

Training Aircraft

Military Aircraft Simulator

Special Mission Aircraft

Helicopter Simulator

Commercial Aircraft Simulator

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Simulator

Narrow Body Aircraft

Regional Transport Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Transport/Tanker Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Combat Aircraft

Global Flight Simulator Market: Solution Segmentation Analysis

Services

Products

Software

Hardware

Software Upgrade

Hardware Upgrade

Global Flight Simulator Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



