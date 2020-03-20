Global Flexible Digital Video Cystoscopes Market 2019 Demand Analysis By Top Key Players Like Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, PENTAX Medical, OPTEC Endoscopy Systems GmbH, FUJIFILM Corporation

Global flexible digital video cystoscopes market research report assesses the current as well as future performance of the market, and also brand-new trends in the market. This market report involves the drivers and restraints for the flexible digital video cystoscopes market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the market and medical device industry.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players operating in this market are NeoScope Inc., Coloplast Group, Stryker, MOSS S.p.A, Richard Wolf GmbH, Endoservice GmbH, Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, PENTAX Medical, OPTEC Endoscopy Systems GmbH, FUJIFILM Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, LABORIE, Zhuhai Mindhao Medical Co. ltd, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG among others.

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Market Size by Manufacturers

Market Size by Type

Market Size by Application

Manufacturers Profiles

Production Forecasts

Consumption Forecast

Segmentation:

Global flexible digital video cystoscopes market is segmented into four notable segments such as product type, application, end user, distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into flexible digital video cystoscopes and accessories. Flexible digital video cystoscopes segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In April, 2017, Olympus Corporation acquired Image Stream Medical, Inc. a healthcare system integrator. This acquisition improves clinical outcomes, reduce cost and increase quality of life for patients. By this acquisition company strengthen its product portfolio and operation excellence.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into diagnostic and treatment. Diagnostic segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In January, 2018, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG established a joint venture with NDTec AG for strengthening its industrial endoscopy division. By this joint venture, company enhances its product range for industrial use. KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG will earn-more than 75.00% of the new company KARL STORZ NDTec GmbH. KARL STORZ has contributed to the new company on the basis of international customer. This joint venture has a goal to combine the strengths and experiences of KARL STORZ as a global player with NDTec.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, others. Hospitals segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In September, 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation launched LithoVue Empower device. It is single use digital flexible ureteroscope which is used in the diagnosis of urology related disorders.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented direct tender and retailer. Direct tender segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In April, 2018, LABORIE Medical Technologies (Canada) acquired Cogentix Medical, Inc. After the previously announced completion of the tender offer for outstanding shares of Cogentix, Laborie completed the second step merger as per the Delaware law which is result Cogentix become a wholly owned subsidiary of parent. By this acquisition, company enhances business growth through the combination of product portfolio of both the companies.

