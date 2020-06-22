Global Flame Retardant Acrylic Market Size, Share, Growth-Trends, Emerging-Technologies, 2019 Global Development, Business-Opportunities, Advancements & Future-Forecast 2026

With the Global Flame Retardant Acrylic Market report, it becomes easy to gather Flame Retardant Acrylic industry information more quickly. It helps to outline target audiences for the clients before launching any advertising campaign. By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating this market research report is started with the expert advice. Analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications has been carried out very carefully in the report. This Global Flame Retardant Acrylic Market report has been structured by a team of multilingual researchers who are expert at different languages with which they efficiently execute market research internationally.

Market Definition: Global Flame Retardant Acrylic Market

Flame retardant acrylic is specially engineered to provide protection and maintain safety and fire hazard and it will not combust rapidly while inhibiting the spread of the flame. It helps in providing protection from fire prone materials or fabrics and applicable in industry such as electrical engineering, transportation and construction.

Market Analysis:: Global Flame Retardant Acrylic Market

Global Flame Retardant Acrylic Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.23 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 16.89 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The exceptional characteristics of the fluids such as non-flammability, compatibility and maintain temperature with various types of plastics and metals is leading to the increased usage of the engineered fluids.

Market Drivers:

High demand from oil and gas, military, and construction industry in developing countries is driving the market growth

Increasing demand from oil and gas, military, and construction industry is likely to drive the growth of the engineered fluids market

Market Restraints:

High manufacturing cost of the flame retardant acrylic is considered to be major restraint for the market

Investment for R&D is high which is likely to restrain the growth of the in the flame retardant acrylic market

Competitive Analysis:

Global engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in this market DuPont, Milliken & Company, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Pbi PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS INC, Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, KANEKA CORPORATION, LENZING AG, Evonik., Solvay and TOYOBO CO., LTD, The Chemours Company, Clariant, LANXESS, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Nabaltec AG, Albemarle Corporation, Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A., HUBER ENGINEERED MATERIALS.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Evonik marketed 2-hydroxyethyl methacrylate phosphate which is a flame retardant with the brand name VISIOMER HEMA-P 70M. The product offered new options for customers with special requirements for anti-corrosion characteristics and flame-retardant.

In February 2017, Chemours announced the opening of a new Christi plant in Texas, U.S. This helped in maximizing the production capacity or the HFO-1234yf-based-products and make potential change in the products causing global warming.

