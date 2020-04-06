Global Endotracheal Tube Market is estimated at +6% CAGR by 2020-2028|Key Players: Teleflex, C.R. Bard, Venner Medical, Sonoma Pharmaceutical

A catheter may be a flexible plastic tube that’s placed through the mouth into the trachea (windpipe) to assist a patient breathe. The catheter is then connected to a ventilator, which delivers oxygen to the lungs. The method of inserting the tube is named endotracheal intubation. Sorts of endotracheal tubes include oral or nasal, cuffed or uncuffed, preformed (e.g. RAE (Ring, Adair, and Elwyn) tube), reinforced tubes, and double-lumen endobronchial tubes. For human use, tubes home in size from 2 to 10.5 mm in internal diameter.

The Global Endotracheal Tube Market is estimated to reach $ +2,518 million at a CAGR of +6% for the forecast period of 2020-2028.

Report Consultant published a new report on Endotracheal Tube Market

The report introduced the basics of market, definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview, industry policies and plans, product specifications, processes, cost structures and then on. Then it analyze the world’s main region and market conditions, including the merchandise price, profit, capacity, production, capacity utilization, demand and growth rate of industry. This report introduced with SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Key Players: Teleflex, C.R. Bard, Venner Medical, Sonoma Pharmaceutical, Hospiteknik Healthcare, N8 Medical, Medline Industries, Enox Biopharma, Bactiguard, Armstrong Medical, Becton Dickinson and Company, Airway Innovations, Brio Device, Medtronic, Smiths Group, ConvaTec, Fuji System, Sewoon Medical, Parker Medical, Hollister, Well Lead and Purecath Medica

Endotracheal Tubes Market by Intubation

Orotracheal intubation

Nasotracheal intubation

Endotracheal Tubes Market by Type

Regular tubes

Reinforced/armoured tubes

Coated tubes

Laser resistant tubes

Double lumen tubes

Endotracheal Tubes Market by Application

Anesthesia

Emergency treatment

Endotracheal Tubes Market by End-use

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

