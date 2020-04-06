Global Emollient Esters Market Will Register a Significant Growth in Upcoming Years | Key Players Ashland Inc., Lipo Chemicals, Inc., Croda International Plc., Stepan Company, Abitec Corporation

A chemical component, which is used in the cosmetic product formulations, is known as emollient esters. It helps to protect the skin from the moisture loss and keeping the natural smoothness of the skin. It is formed by the reaction of fatty alcohol with carboxylic acids. Several other types of emollient include fatty acids, ethers, hydrocarbons, silicones, and fatty alcohols. Emollient esters compromise multi-functional properties such as a dispersant for inorganic sun filters, solubilizers for organic sun filters, and excellent spreadability on the skin. It has certain benefits like as it supports in conditioning the hair, prevents skin moisture loss, modifies the appearance of the skin, and improves the elasticity of the skin.

Emollient Esters offer several sustainable properties to the personal care formulations and also assists in determining complex problems during the manufacturing of cosmetic products. Hair-care and skin-care products are in high demand in the personal care market, this is anticipated to substitute the market growth.

Emollient Esters Market expected to grow at a CAGR of +5% during the forecast period.

Key Players of Emollient Esters Market

Ashland Inc., Lipo Chemicals, Inc., Croda International Plc., Stepan Company, Abitec Corporation, Lonza Group Ltd., RITA Corporation, and Evonik Industries AG, BASF Corporation , Phoenix Chemical, Inc.

Segmentation by Product type

Isopropyl Myristate

C12-C15 Alkyl Benzoate

Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride

Cetyl Palmitate

Myristyl Myristate

Segmentation by Application

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle-East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

