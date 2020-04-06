Global Embolic Protection Devices Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue By 2025|F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Abaxis

Global Embolic Protection Devices Market is expected to reach USD 698.6 Million by 2025, from USD 374.65 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market competitors/players:

Some of the major players operating in the global embolic protection devices market are

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd,

Abbott Laboratories,

Danaher,

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.,

Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.,

Abaxis,

Hologenic Inc.,

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,

Becton,

Dickenson and Company (BD),

Alere and Enzo Biochem Inc,

Trivitron Healthcare,

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased in incidence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases,

Increase in the funds for the research and development in embolic protection devices.

Increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Unfavorable government policies and regulatory scenario

Increase in transcatheter aortic valve replacement.

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Market Segmentation:

The global embolic protection devices market is segmented into type & material, application, indication, end users and geography.

Based on type & material the global embolic protection devices market is segmented into type and material. By Type embolic protection devices market is further sub-segmented into distal filter devices, distal occlusion devices and proximal occlusion devices. By Material embolic protection devices market is sub-segmented into Nitinol and Polyurethane.

Based on application the global embolic protection devices market is segmented into peripheral vascular disease, neurovascular disease and cardiovascular disease.

Based on Indication the global embolic protection devices market is segmented into percutaneous coronary, carotid artery, saphenous vein graft diseases, transcather aortic valve replacement and other indications.

Based on the end-users global embolic protection devices market is segmented into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers and others

Based on geography the global embolic protection devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global embolic protection devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

