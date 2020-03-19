Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market Rising Trend Including Key Players Profile like 4medica, AdvancedMD, Inc., ALERT Life Sciences Computing, S.A., AllMeds, Inc., Amazing Charts LLC

Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 26,134.18 million to an estimated value of USD 39,353.72 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing health awareness among people. Few of the major competitors currently working in the electronic medical records (EMR) market are 4medica, AdvancedMD, Inc., ALERT Life Sciences Computing, S.A., AllMeds, Inc., Amazing Charts LLC, Aprima, athenahealth, Inc, Bernoulli, Cambio Healthcare Systems, CareCloud Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Change Healthcare, Medsphere Systems Corporation., CompuGroup Medical SE, CPSI, CureMD Healthcare, eClinicalWorks, eMDs, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Greenway Health, LLC, Henry Schein Medical Systems, Inc, Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Competitive Analysis:

Global electronic medical records (EMR) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market By Component (Services, Software, Hardware), Mode of Delivery (On- Premises, Cloud- Based), Applications (General EMR, Specialty EMR), End- User (Hospital-based EMR, Physician-based EMR), Functionality (Basic Systems, Fully Functional Systems), Type (Traditional EMRs, Speech enabled EMRs, Interoperable EMRs), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market

EMR or electronic medical records are the digital device that contains medical and treatment history of the patient. This helps the clinicians to track data over time. It is very useful because one can track and manage their health easily. The one of the advantage of EMR is that it can generate and can send prescriptions to pharmacies electronically. They include range of data like vital signs, personal statistics, laboratory test results, billing information and others.

Market Drivers

Rising demand for integrated healthcare systems is driving the market

Increasing healthcare expenditure is driving market

Market Restraints

Increasing safety concerns related to data is restraining the market growth

High cost of the devices is restraining the market

Segmentation: Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market

By Component Services Software Hardware

By Mode of Delivery On- Premises Cloud- Based

By Applications General EMR Specialty EMR Cardiology Neurology Radiology Oncology Others

By End- User Hospital-based EMR Physician-based EMR)

By Functionality Basic Systems Fully Functional Systems

By Type Traditional EMRs Speech enabled EMRs Interoperable EMRs

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, The Brooklyn Hospital Center announced the launch of their Epic Electronic Medical Record in its ambulatory care network sites which is one of the most widely used and comprehensive electronic health record system. It will provide a platform to the patients where they can track their health easily.

In October 2018, UnitedHealth Group announced that they will develop technology on its Rally mobile health platform and give their member’s access to an electronic health record system. The main aim is to provide users a platform where they can track their health.

