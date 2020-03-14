Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market 2020 | Strategic Assessment by Top Players like Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solutions Inc., Parexel International Corporation and BioClinica.

A Profession Intelligence Report published with the title Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market has given an in-depth information about Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market economy to readers.

This report makes readers aware about data which covers price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution among others. This will help readers to know about market key players in a better manner. The report comprises of regional development status, covering all the major regions of the world. This regional status shows size (in terms of value and volume), and price data for Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market.

Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market Report presents a dynamic vision to conclude and research market size, market hope and competitive environment. The study is derived from primary and secondary statistical data and consists of qualitative and numerical analysis.

The main company in this survey is: Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solutions Inc., Parexel International Corporation and BioClinica.

, Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software, Services,

Based on Delivery Modes, the market is segmented into Web hosted, Licensed Enterprise, Cloud Based,

Based on Clinical Trials, the market is segmented into Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV,

Based on End use, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Research Organizations, Pharma & Biotech Organizations, Others,

Electronic data capture (EDC) system is web-based software that stores participant data collected in clinical studies. Traditionally, before being transcribed into the system, clinical data was recorded on paper documents and then saved in an electronic case report form (eCRF). EDC systems have been used to carry out both simple and complex trials in different phases of clinical research. Clinical studies has become more complex. Companies involved in clinical research require to do more in less stipulated time period. Further, budget, compliance and accuracy also affect to the quality and speed of the clinical process. Considering all these factors, many clinical research organizations have realized the advantage of electronic data capture technique. Research organizations are increasingly adopting new techniques of data capture to support complex clinical studies. Electronic data capture (EDC) has become one of the preferred technique of managing clinical trial data which is expected to provide healthy platform for the market growth over the forecast period.

As per the report the Electronic Data Capture (EDC) industry reached at its zenith till 2018. It is made after in-depth study of the market. The analysis reveals that the leading segments have established their reputation in the market and the insights will help them to come up with new strategies. In short this report will be valuable for those who have unbiased information about stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and supply, demand, and future predictions.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions namely; North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia Pacific after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors for the Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market.

Research Methodology:

Primary Research:

The facts mentioned in the report is gathered from the Electronic Data Capture (EDC) industry experts. These experts are management organizations, processing organizations, analytic service providers of the industry’s value chain. Interviews are conducted with all these experts to take out quality information from them for knowing the future prospects of the market.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – industry experts such as CEO, vice presidents, marketing director, technology & innovation directors, founders and related key executives from various key companies and organizations in the Electronic Data Capture (EDC) industry have been interviewed to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study.

Secondary Research:

In the Secondary research crucial information about the industries value chain, total pool of key players, and application areas. It also assisted in market segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, geographical markets and key developments from both market and technology-oriented perspectives.

