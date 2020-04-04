Global electric actuators market was estimated to grow at 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period due to rising adoption by aircraft manufacturers, says Absolute Markets Insights

Electric linear actuators are defined as a device that converts an electric motor’s rotational motion into linear motion. These are electrically powered, mechanical linear actuators that consist of motors, linear guides, and drive mechanisms and are responsible for providing straight line push / pull motion. Key specifications include the intended application, type of drive, type of motor, configuration of the mount as well as other physical dimensions and electrical properties. Replacing hydraulic and pneumatic type of actuators with electric linear actuators has many benefits which includes simple installation, high precision, low costs, less maintenance, easier control, less noise and a cleaner environment.

As the global automotive industry continues to grow, demand for automated production is also expanding towards quality control and cost of production. As a result of this increased automation, many automotive manufacturers employ electric linear actuators in various production processes in the automotive industry. These actuators are used in various processes for the assembly of vehicles including pressing, elevation, cutting, bending, stamping and lifting. Other applications in the automotive industry include the opening and closing of vehicle doors, robotic spot welding, assembly pressing, robotic dispensing, and clamping and attachments.

Aircraft manufacturers are shifting towards linear electric actuators as an alternative to conventional hydraulic and pneumatic actuators such that the former actuator types tends to be cost effective in nature and improve the commercial as well as the defense aircraft performance. The electric actuators are more reliable than the conventional ones as they reduce the burden on maintenance personnel, also these actuators have fast reaction time. The adoption of defense and commercial aircraft is growing at a faster rate, many countries are expanding their fleet. Many market participants have recently announced expansion of commercial aircrafts, this increasing demand for commercial and defense aircrafts will in turn boost the demand for electric actuators market. In many countries like United States, China, India there is an increasing expansion of the commercial aircrafts and many new aircrafts are added to the fleet. Companies such as United Airlines has recently announced that it has plans to add 40 more aircrafts, this increasing demand for aircrafts will also boost the demand for electric actuators. The manufacturers of electric actuators are designing the product in order to cater the needs of commercial and defense aircrafts. This factor will raise the bar for electric actuators market, thereby, increasing the adoption of these actuators in the global market.

Smart homes is the latest craze in the developed as well as developing countries, many new technologies are providing the users with comfort and convenience, but when there is a need of moving something physically, this kind of technology cannot do the job. Electric linear actuators are used in smart homes to move certain items, these actuators provide linear motion for objects which includes recliner, sit-stand desks, television sets and kitchen appliances. The electric linear actuators are used in blinds to adjust the shield to avoid direct sunlight or to open and close according to the needs of the user. Furniture can also be customized to move electronically, an example of this is a recliner. Recliners are integrated with electric actuators to provide motion. One room in the smart home that has numerous benefits form this electric actuation technology is the kitchen, not every person in the family is of same height, thus, electric actuators are used to adjust the height of worktops, racks and side tables. Another piece of furniture which uses electric actuators are the TV lifts, actuators helps in lowering and disappearing the television sets into furniture when not in use. There has been a significant increase in the demand for electric actuators in smart homes application because of numerous benefits this technology have, thus increasing popularity of electric actuators in smart homes and boosting the growth of global electric actuators market.

Robotics or robots are the major drivers of the fourth industrial revolution, these robots have numerous applications in various industries. Electric actuators are the key elements when it comes to controlling the positions and speed of these robots. The cost of labor is rising in the industries, also there is a need for increased production in the industries in order to compete with other market players, these factors increases the production of industrial robots, this will in turn boost the demand for the electric actuators due to its numerous applications in robotics. In industrial robotics, there is an increasing need for accuracy, repetitiveness, speed and power, these electric actuators are providing the robotics industry with all of these, and also these actuators have low costs of installation, reliability and ease of control. In robotics industry electric actuators are classified as servomotors, alternate current motors and step motors. The electric actuators are used in certain robotics which includes robotic surgery, robotics in agriculture, drones, etc.

One of the main application of these robots is in production lines of automotive industry, electric actuators are incorporated in these robots for the motion of shoulder, elbow and wrists of the robots. There is an increasing demand for automobiles in many countries due to growing population, the companies are increasing their production capability by deploying robots on the production line. The increased use of robotics in the automotive industry, will encourage the electric actuators manufacturers to design actuators which will integrate easily with the systems. Rising growth of automotive industry will in turn boost the demand for electric actuators market. Electric actuators are also used in the equipment’s in agriculture. A company named LINAK manufactures electric linear actuators for the agricultural machinery. These actuators have ability to perform in harsh or extreme conditions.

Electric actuators have numerous application in the water industry, these actuators are perfectly suited for opening and closing of the gates of the dams. The electric actuators for the water industry are designed in such a way that they have high corrosion protection and can sustain in all climatic atmospheres, these applications boost the demand for electric actuators in the water industry. A company named AUMA specializes in the manufacturing of electric actuation solutions for the water as well as waste water industry. The company focuses on designing electric actuators which are reliable and meet the customer needs. Moreover, compact electric actuators are also developed by many companies for industrial processes which has small valves and these valves require compact actuators. The number of these actuators is increasing gradually in the recent years. In the recent past, it has been observed that the actuator manufacturers have designed compact electric actuators which have improved performance and are available at a cheap rate. These compact electric actuators have extensive application in the water transportation, oil and gas extraction and in several industries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of electric actuators market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The electric actuators are increasingly being adopted by aircraft manufacturers and operators as an alternative to conventional hydraulic and pneumatic actuator systems. They are cost-effective and enhance commercial and defense aircraft performance by giving faster reaction time.

The market segment for linear actuators held the largest market share in 2018 and will account for the highest market share from the electric actuators market over the forecast period. The linear actuators provide accurate acceleration, position, and speed control amongst others

Asia Pacific Electric Actuators market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the demand for robotics and automation. Major industrial robot manufacturing facilities are in Japan, China, an increasing demand for these industrial robots will lead to higher demand for electric actuators in this region. Also, there are numerous investments in the automotive sector which will in turn fuel the demand for electric actuators market in this region.

The major electric actuators market players operating in the market include ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., LINAK AS, Moog Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Rotork Plc, Siemens AG, SMC Corp., and Toshiba Corp amongst others.

Electric Actuators Market:

By Product Type

Linear Actuator

Rotary Actuator

By End Use

Automotive Industry

Water and Wastewater Industry

Marine Industry

Aerospace and Defense Industry

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

